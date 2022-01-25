Celebrate "National Plan for Vacation Day" by Visiting One of the Hottest Lifestyle Destinations in California

Costa Mesa's award-winning dining scene continues to expand, South Coast Plaza leads with a cultural edge, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts transports us to the Land of Oz. Travel Costa Mesa asks visitors to consider the City of the Arts® when planning their next getaway, offering special Costa Mesa hotel deals.

Travel Costa Mesa is joining thousands of destination marketing organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off. By committing to planning a trip on January 25, Americans will start down the path to the many benefits of taking a break, while giving themselves something to look forward to in the near future. Travel Costa Mesa asks visitors to consider the City of the Arts® when planning their next getaway, offering special Costa Mesa hotel deals.

Minutes away from vibrant California beaches lies a mecca of world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Costa Mesa is home to 3 Michelin One-Star Restaurants, making it one of the cities with the most Michelin-Starred Restaurants outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles. Join us at Segerstrom Center of the Arts, a performing arts campus that will become home to one of Broadway's biggest hits, Wicked the Musical, this February. Shopping is king at the fourth-largest shopping center in the United States, South Coast Plaza, as they celebrate Lunar New Year.

EATCATION® UPDATES

The culinary face of the city continues to evolve as new restaurants enter the scene. Costa Mesa recently welcomed newcomer and Chef-Owner Jeoffrey Offer of Butcher's House to the South Coast Collection (3321 Hyland Ave. Ste. D). The wood-fired, meat-centric menu features dry-aged meats and rustic brasserie-style dishes. Much like the menu itself, the restaurant's open kitchen puts the artistry and craftsmanship of butchery on display as chefs expertly trim and truss premium cuts of meat, and sizzling steaks are kissed by flames of a wood-fired, Santa Maria-style grill. http://www.butchershouse.com

South Coast Plaza becomes home to two new culinary talents that have already proven themselves in the Costa Mesa culinary scene. Tableau Kitchen and Bar, a joint venture between Chef John Park and Ed Lee of the highly acclaimed Toast Kitchen + Bar in Costa Mesa, brings delectable breakfast, lunch and dinner options with a strong focus on fresh seafood dishes and global cuisine. Park and Lee's shared passion for philanthropy separate the Tableau experience from the rest. In addition to donating 10% of proceeds to a rotating slate of Orange County nonprofit causes, the restaurant will feature a 12-person "Giving Table" designated for charitable endeavors. Tableau Kitchen and Bar is located at South Coast Plaza in the Macy's Home Store Wing (3333 Bear Street, Suite 119). http://www.tableaukitchenandbar.com

Just across the Bridge of Gardens from Tableau is Moulin, adding their second Costa Mesa location at South Coast Plaza. Couple the Parisian experience of shopping for French luxury shopping brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermés by adding an authentic Parisian café where guests can take a short break with an espresso and a pastry. In addition to the coffee beverages and freshly made pastries, baguettes and breads, tarts and viennoiseries will also be available daily. Lunch guests can enjoy the open-air patio space with sandwiches, salads, and made-to-order crepes with an assortment of beer and wine. Moulin at South Coast Plaza is located at the Bridge of Gardens (3333 Bristol Street, Suite 2505). http://www.moulin.com

COSTA MESA'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL RETURNS

The 5th longest running show in Broadway history is coming back to Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Wicked the Musical is the winner of over 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Seen and loved by over 60 million people worldwide, this musical revisits the enchantment of the classic "Wizard of Oz" tale in a new and fresh way that inspires and empowers audiences. Wicked will run from February 9 to March 6, 2022, at Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (600 Town Center Drive). http://www.scfta.org

SOUTH COAST PLAZA CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR

South Coast Plaza takes charge of the Lunar New Year holiday through immersion and flavor. South Coast Plaza's Year of the Tiger art installation will be open to the public beginning January 28th to mid-February. The exhibit has classically been a highlight of the celebration of the holiday with brightly colored displays and photo opportunities. Additionally, the city's most acclaimed eateries also partake in the festivities. Chef Tony Esnault has created exclusive lunch specials such as Soft Tofu, Market Fish Stew, and KP Lunar Cake at the Michelin-starred restaurant, Knife Pleat, located in South Coast Plaza's Penthouse. Across from South Coast Plaza, Water Grill honors Lunar New Year with an à la carte menu including Shrimp Shumai, Garlic Noodles with Jumbo Lump Crab, Whole Crisp Sea Bass, and Wok-Fried Local Spiny Lobster. This is in addition to Asian favorites in the center, such as Din Tai Fung, AnQi Bistro and Paradise Dynasty. http://www.southcoastplaza.com

ABOUT NATIONAL PLAN FOR VACATION DAY

National Plan for Vacation Day, powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the year at the start of the year. After nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, Plan for Vacation Day is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead to brighter days and make plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months.

National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds (68%) of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13% are extremely burned out. Data also show that while vacation is essential to Americans' mental health and well-being, it is also a crucial benefit for American workers. Nearly 70% of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer, after health insurance benefits.

"The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while–that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new," said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. "There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year, which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break." http://www.ustravel.org

