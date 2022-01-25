Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Suburban Propane, L.P. for Allegedly Failing to Accurately Pay Wages

Suburban Propane, L.P. allegedly violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all the time they were under Defendant's control, in addition to other allegations.
The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Suburban Propane, L.P., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Suburban Propane, L.P. is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV00670. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
The lawsuit alleges Suburban Propane, L.P. failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
Additionally, Suburban Propane, L.P. allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under Defendant's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory temperature checks and symptom questionnaires for COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Suburban Propane, L.P.., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
