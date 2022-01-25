Duro-Last®, Inc. Honors Contractor of the Year and Annual Project Awards at 2022 National Sales Seminar

Duro-Last's annual National Sales Seminar, held January 16th through 19th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, welcomed more than 1,600 guests representing over 280 companies. The highly-anticipated event honored multiple contractors for their outstanding dedication and workmanship over the past year.

Duro-Last's annual National Sales Seminar, held January 16th through 19th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, welcomed more than 1,600 guests representing over 280 companies. The highly-anticipated event honored multiple contractors for their outstanding dedication and workmanship over the past year.

Duro-Last's 2021 Contractor of the Year was Royalty Roofing from Seymour, Indiana. Royalty Roofing earned the Contractor of the Year distinction for their exceptional work, attention to detail, customer service, and outstanding sales throughout 2021. Royalty Roofing, an authorized Duro-Last contractor for more than 25 years, also earned the distinction of a Duro-Last Platinum contractor for their quality workmanship.

Additionally, Duro-Last Project Awards were recognized. Award winners and categories included:

Project of the Year Award

Recognizing the project that best utilizes all aspects of a Duro-Last Roofing System and demonstrates a dedication to outstanding workmanship, best practices, innovation and customer service.



Contractor: TEMA Roofing Services of Youngstown, Ohio

Project: P. Ross Berry Middle School – Youngstown, Ohio

Custom-Fabrication Award

Recognizing the project that best utilizes Duro-Last's custom-fabricated membrane and accessories throughout the roofing system.



Contractor: Technical Roofing of St. Henry, Ohio

Project: Culver Community Schools – Culver, Indiana

Edge-to-Edge & Deck-to-Sky™ Award

Recognizing the project that best utilizes Duro-Last products for the entire roofing system – from Edge-to-Edge & Deck-to-Sky™.



Contractor: All Elements, Inc. of Monticello, Minnesota

Project: Sauk Rapids Riverfront Park – Sauk Rapids, Minnesota

Metal Roofing Award

Recognizing the project that best utilizes EXCEPTIONAL® Metals metal roofing and wall panels.



Contractor: Beyer Roofing of Saginaw, Michigan

Project: Renton Middle School – New Boston, Michigan

Sustainability Award

Recognizing the project that best utilizes Duro-Last products or services to reduce the environmental impact of the building.



Contractor: Green Earth Roofing Solutions of Ludlow, Massachusetts

Project: Maybury Material Handling – Longmeadow, Massachusetts / Dairy Queen – Milford, Massachusetts / Close Harbour Seafood - Plantsville, Connecticut

Specialty Membrane Award

Recognizing the project that best utilizes Duro-Last roll good products.



Contractor: Affordable Roofing of Eden, North Carolina

Project: Wittenburg Elementary School – Taylorsville, North Carolina

For more information on the projects that were recognized during the Duro-Last National Sales Seminar, visit the Duro-Last YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/DuroLastRoofing to view the award videos.

Networking, Education, and Entertainment

The theme of this year's Seminar was "Back in the Saddle," celebrating the perseverance and dedication shown by contractors over the past two years. Breakout sessions hosted by Duro-Last employees and industry experts covered topics such as navigating demand and supply chain challenges, lead generation, tax law changes, Duro-Last coatings, custom-fabrication techniques, and more.

While education and networking were at the core of Seminar activities, contractors were able to relax and celebrate throughout the event as well. Attendees dressed in their best for the annual Awards Banquet where contractors were recognized for their outstanding achievements throughout 2021, and everyone enjoyed a night of live entertainment featuring country music duo Big and Rich at the finale party held in Nashville's historic Wildhorse Saloon.

"After two years apart, excitement was high for the 2022 National Sales Seminar," said Duro-Last CEO Tom Saeli. "True to form, this event was unlike any other in the roofing industry. Contractors enjoyed the education and networking opportunities, and we enjoyed learning about the needs of the industry from those who know it best. We are honored that so many contractors continue to find value in spending time with us, and couldn't have asked for a better way to kick off the new year – focusing on our mission to wow our customers all ways always."

About Duro-Last®, Inc.

Known as the "World's Best Roof®", Duro-Last®, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last's roofing systems are sustainable and durable. Over two billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. Duro-Last is headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan with additional manufacturing facilities in Grants Pass, Oregon; Jackson, Mississippi; Sigourney, Iowa; Carrollton, Texas; and Ludlow, Massachusetts. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800-248-0280 or visit http://www.duro-last.com.

