80s Classic Platformer, Montezuma's Revenge, Coming Soon to iiRcade Game Store

Classic puzzle solving action adventure platformer, featuring modern and retro modes, coming soon to iiRcade

iiRcade Inc., a premium arcade console platform that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, is pleased to announced that Montezuma's Revenge, developed and published by Normal Distribution LLC, is coming soon to the iiRcade Game Store.

Montezuma's Revenge was first released in 1983 on a number of different platforms, including: Atari 8-bit family, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Apple II, ColecoVision, Commodore 64 and IBM PC.

In this classic platformer, the player controls a character called Pedro, moving him from room to room in the labyrinthine underground pyramid of the 16th century Aztec temple of emperor Montezuma II, filled with enemies, obstacles and traps.

iiRcade will launch the official version of Montezuma's Revenge that has been rebooted by the original developer. This version of the platformer features both retro and modern modes of the game, allowing gamers to switch between classic 8-bit graphics or a newer art style.

The objective is to score points by gathering jewels and killing enemies along the way while collecting keys to open new doors that will eventually lead to the treasure room at the end of the underground labyrinth.

"We're really excited to bring Montezuma's Revenge to the iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's a classic adventure platformer that we played and loved when we were young, making it a perfect fit for iiRcade."

Robert Jaeger, CEO of Normal Distribution LLC and the creator of the game said, "Montezuma's Revenge was absolutely 100% inspired by the arcade era of video games. In 1983 it was lauded for having near-arcade quality graphics for home systems. The reboot features optional modern graphics and music and a few new features. I'm really excited to see Montezuma playing so well on the iiRcade! It's an action game that I always intended for people to want to play in an upright position."

iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers. Every iiRcade also has a one year best-in-class warranty.

Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.

All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The full list of currently available games can also be found on the iiRcade store.

For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.

