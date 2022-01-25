Robotic Skies and Emesent partner to provide local drone technology servicing for American customers

Robotic Skies and Australian drone technology company Emesent announce a partnership to provide local service and repair for Emesent products in the Americas.

Robotic Skies is announcing today a new service partnership with the Australian drone technology company Emesent that will mean users in the Americas get their Emesent products serviced and repaired locally.

Robotic Skies provides professional maintenance, repair, and inspection programs to keep unmanned aircraft systems running safely and productively. In addition, their technicians have received extensive training on Emesent products. The Robotic Skies network of over 140 service centers through the Americas will now support Emesent products as their use and need for maintenance continues to grow.

"We're excited to add Emesent's advanced UAS and LiDAR technologies to our extensive support capabilities, and we look forward to helping customers throughout America stay ready for any mission," said Brad Hayden, Founder and CEO of Robotic Skies.

Emesent's flagship product, Hovermap, is an autonomy and mapping payload capable of capturing high resolution LiDAR data above ground or underground, indoors or out. Hovermap's proven autonomy functions allow it to fly supported drones, like the DJI M210, DJI M300 or Acecore Zoe, beyond line of sight and communication range — even in challenging GPS-denied environments.

Emesent Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Success, Jim Stuart, said the partnership will allow Emesent customers to get back to work sooner and help ensure an even better customer experience.

"Partnering with Robotic Skies expands our ability to provide our customers with timely support and ensure their Emesent products remain dependable. It shows our commitment to supporting all of our customers across the United States."

Robotic Skies will provide Emesent customers with maintenance and service for their Hovermap units or drones purchased through Emesent. Emesent customers that require maintenance or a service on their Hovermap or drone should get in touch with the Emesent Success Team through the Customer Portal.

About Robotic Skies and Emesent:

Robotic Skies

Robotic Skies serves the commercial drone and advanced air mobility industry with professional maintenance, inspection, and repair services through its network of over 230 quality-controlled Service Centers across 50 countries. Our turnkey field service programs are flexible, scalable, and meet any regulatory maintenance requirement for complex commercial drone operations like autonomous package delivery and beyond-line-of-sight missions.

The company founder and CEO, Brad Hayden, advocates for the safe integration of next-generation aircraft into existing global flight operations through various industry efforts. In January 2021, Hayden received an appointment to a seat on the FAA's Drone Advisory Committee. He also Chairs the National Business Aviation Association's Emerging Technology Committee and the ASTM Subcommittee F46.06 on Autonomous and Electric Aircraft Maintenance Personnel. Learn more at http://www.roboticskies.com.

About Emesent

Emesent is a world-leader in drone autonomy, LiDAR mapping, and data analytics. Founded in 2018, their vision is to be the world leaders in the autonomous digitalization of the most challenging and seemingly unreachable places on Earth and beyond. Their flagship product, Hovermap, is a versatile LiDAR mapping and autonomy payload, which can be mounted to a drone to provide autonomous mapping in challenging, inaccessible areas. Hovermap is not only for drone use, its flexible design allows it to be used for walking, vehicle, or backpack-mounted scans.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/robotic_skies_and_emesent_partner_to_provide_local_drone_technology_servicing_for_american_customers/prweb18452630.htm