The Most Innovative Startups and Diverse Founders from Across the Country Converge in Tampa to Compete and Connect

The founders of almost 80 startup companies from 19 states and Puerto Rico will connect with investors, mentors, and colleagues, and compete for $50,000 in potential investment and other prizes at the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit, January 25-27, 2022. Startup hub Embarc Collective in the heart of Tampa's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem will host the event, made possible through the support of title sponsor, ReliaQuest, and dozens of other sponsors who came together to support the innovation gathering.

"Following in our program's long tradition, this year's semifinalists represent an incredibly diverse cohort of founders, industries, business models, and technologies," said Frank Gruber, Co-CEO of Established. "We are committed to cultivating an inclusive community of the brightest, most innovative entrepreneurs and helping them to succeed."

The 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit will be attended by:



Startup Semifinalists from Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Over 100 experienced mentors, corporate connectors, and venture capital investors.

Speakers: Brian Murphy, CEO, ReliaQuest; Jeff Vinik, Chairman & Governor, Tampa Bay Lightning; City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Derrick Brooks, EVP, Corporate & Community Development, Vinik Sports Group; Jenny Lim, Co-Founder & CEO, Delivering Happiness and Author of Beyond Happiness; Erica Duignan Minnihan, Co-Founder & General Partner, Reign Ventures; and, more!

Sponsors: ReliaQuest: Pendo; Strategic Property Partners: Water Street Tampa: UBS: University of South Florida & Florida High Tech Corridor; Cherry Bekaert, LLP; DRIFT; Enterprise Florida; Florida Funders; Hillsborough County EDi2; Hill Ward Henderson; Holmes & Brakel; Hutchison PLLC; University of Tampa - Lowth Entrepreneurship Center; Metro Development Group/Metro Places; Omni Public; 43 North; Accenture; Ballard Partners; Visit Tampa Bay; Catapult; Synapse; St. Petersburg Area Economic Development; Tampa Bay Tech; TampaBay.Ventures; Tampa Bay Wave; Headshot Booker; Lila Photo; Peter Hurley Photography; and, SpotMyPhotos.

Prize Providers: Carta; CDW; Cherry Bekaert, LLP; Hutchison PLLC; Hyde Park PR; Pilea; Republic; StickerGiant; and, HubSpot for Startups.

"Tampa is the perfect city to host a celebration of entrepreneurs," said Lakshmi Shenoy, CEO of Embarc Collective. "As a top emerging tech city, we offer a supportive community rich with resources for growing companies."

The event will be live-streamed for free, virtual attendance. Advanced ticket purchase ($75) is required for in-person attendance to the Finals & Awards program at the Sparkman Wharf Lawn on Thursday, January 27. The event will culminate with the Top 5 Finals pitch competition and the announcement of the grand champion and People's Choice Awards winners. Learn more and register at: https://summit.startupofyear.com/.

About Startup of the Year®

Powered by Established, the Startup of the Year program is a global competition, world-wide community, and resource to elevate startup founders. Since 2006, the Established team has discovered and supported the most promising and innovative startups from around the world via this annual competition, its Investment Community, Daily Dealflow™ newsletter, Startup of the Year Podcast, Activation Events, and more. For more about the Startup of the Year program, visit http://www.startupofyear.com.

About Established®

Established is a consultancy focused on helping organizations with their innovation, startup and communication strategies. Created by the talent responsible for building the Tech.Co brand (acquired in 2018), Established leverages decades of experience to help collaborators build their brand, engage audiences and accomplish their goals. For more about Established, visit http://www.established.us.

About Embarc Collective

Embarc Collective is Florida's fastest growing startup hub helping founders build bold, scalable, thriving companies. Embarc Collective works with a growing roster of over 100 early-stage startups at its 32,000 square-foot facility in downtown Tampa. Member companies receive customized, ongoing coaching and support from startup veterans to help propel their growth. For more information, please visit http://www.embarccollective.com.

