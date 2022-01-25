Erika Williams Joins Dental Care Alliance as Chief Talent Officer

Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce that Erika Williams has joined its senior leadership team as the industry-leading DSO's Chief Talent Officer. In this role, she will lead the recruiting team and oversee the organization's strategic efforts to attract well-qualified individuals as they join dentistry's finest healthcare professionals at DCA. She will also lead the well-established training and development team, as DCA strives to highlight focused continuing education programs and fully unleash the potential of its allies.

Erika is an inspiring, driven executive with 20 years of leadership experience in human resources. Most recently she served as the Vice President of Talent at Advantage Capital, where she oversaw the firm's talent acquisition, development, and retention strategies.

She also spent 18 years in healthcare system recruiting at BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the country. While there, she was part of an elite leadership team that hired more than 11,000 individuals, annually, and spearheaded multiple enterprise system improvements. Prior to that, she worked in hospitality recruiting as a Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for national restaurant chains Olive Garden and Applebee's.

With a passion for servant leadership and improving the lives of others, Erika actively supports her hometown community through service on several nonprofit boards, including the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Greater St. Louis. As a motivator and great cultivator of relationships, Erika also advocates for the second chance community and leads the workforce readiness program at her church.

"Our focus on attracting the industry's best dental professionals is paramount to the success of DCA and our allied practices," shared Jeff Koziel, President. "Erika brings tremendous passion and unparalleled experience to DCA when it comes to talent acquisition. As a believer in empowering others to be excellent, she is an inspiring leader who will without a doubt find and welcome the next generation of talent at DCA. We will grow stronger together with her leadership."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 370 allied practices and more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 130 brand names.

