Vinitaly International Academy announces 4 dynamic courses spanning the globe for Spring 2022

Despite the current challenges around the world, Vinitaly International Academy remains undaunted in its commitment to bringing the gold standard of Italian wine education to students across the globe. This spring sees the prestigious course taking place in Russia, Hong Kong, New York and the flagship course in Verona.

As of today, dates are scheduled as follows for the inaugural VIA 2022 courses: beginning on 28 February, VIA will launch its educational program for 2022 with its 3-day hybrid course taking place simultaneously in Moscow, St. Petersburgh and Hong Kong under the expert tutelage of Sarah Heller, MW. On March 4-6, VIA will take to the USA, with the course held in New York and taught by Henry Davar IWE. From 4-7 April, the flagship annual course will be held in its original home in Verona with the full Faculty of Heller, Davar, and Professor Attilio Scienza in person for the event. Dates are subject to change pending government restrictions and travel limitations. The internationally respected course is now in its 21st edition, having successfully pivoted to an agile format during the first wave of COVID lockdowns in early 2020. Since then, the course has continued to develop and adapt, with more international venues planned for the future.

Stevie Kim, Founder and Managing Director of Vinitaly International, remarked, "In these difficult times VIA continues to be a beacon of wine education, we are more determined than ever to continue to promote Italian wines and bring high quality educational content to international students all over the world." The course is now divided into two sections, the first of which involves access to a students-only learning platform with instructional videos created by VIA Faculty Henry Davar IWE and Sarah Heller MW. Self-study takes place at home, before in-person sessions in each of the cities holding the course. The second section is firmly focused on the tasting aspect of the course and masterclasses covering particular soils, climates, grapes, regions, and denominations. All elements of the course are carefully curated by the VIA Faculty team, assisted by scientific advisor Professor Attilio Scienza. The ethos behind the course is a sound scientific focus on the native grapes of Italy and on the characteristics of the 20 regions' biodiversity, history, culture, and business.

Alumni of the Vinitaly International Academy recall their experiences as challenging, life-changing and exceptionally worthwhile. "I highly recommend the VIA program," said Paul Bologna, Italian Wine Ambassador class of 2021." The curriculum offers the opportunity to learn the most cutting-edge information on the origins of hundreds of grapes as well as the top producers who are changing the future of Italian wines." Annie Replogie, from the same IWA class commented, "The challenge of the VIA course is great for those seeking the utmost knowledge of Italian wine and made me fall even more in love with Italian wine, which I didn't think was possible." Students who take the VIA course come from every aspect of the wine sector, including educators, journalists, importers, hospitality, retailers, and beyond. Faculty member Henry Davar IWE summed up the experience, "at VIA we expand on the bird's eye view not only by appreciating Italy for the breadth of its geography and wealth of native grapes, but for the wealth of its history."

Vinitaly International Academy counts the passion and commitment of the community it creates as one of its primary strengths. Continuing to hold the course around the world despite the continuing issues presented by a global pandemic demonstrates the firm resolve of the program directors and their dedication to spreading the Italian wine joy as far and as wide as possible. Russia, Hong Kong, New York, and the flagship course in Verona in April 2022 will serve as living proof of VIA's ongoing dedication to Italian wine education.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar IWE teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 262 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.

