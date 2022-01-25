The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection awarded prestigious AAA Four-Diamond Rating

The Farnam is the only hotel in Nebraska to hold this coveted designation

A brilliantly unexpected hotel in downtown Omaha, The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection has become the only hotel in Nebraska to receive AAA's prestigious four-diamond ranking. It is among just 6.5% of AAA Diamond properties that receive the four-diamond designation for outstanding style, service, and amenities.

Named after Henry Farnam who convinced the railroad to come to Omaha, The Farnam opened in May 2021in Omaha's Old Market, surrounded by shops, restaurants, businesses, and event centers.

"Our goal was to create an exceptional experience worthy of this significant designation," said Jason Fisher, owner of The Farnam Hotel. "Attaining the four-diamond rating from AAA means we have done just that. We've taken a place and made it a destination where locals and travelers can experience the best of Omaha."

To attain the AAA four-diamond designation, The Farnam managed by Greenwood Hospitality, demonstrated upscale offerings in all areas: progressive, refined and stylish accommodations; physical attributes that reflect an enhanced level of quality; an extensive array of amenities; and a high degree of hospitality, service, and attention to detail.

Here is a sampling of what guests experience at The Farnam Hotel:

A distinct sense of place in downtown Omaha's central business district. The hotel is located within The Old Market, adjacent to the Gene Leahy Mall, and close to the convention center, CHI Health Center Arena, and TD Ameritrade Park.

Two locally owned restaurants capture the flavor of Omaha. Dynamite Woodfire Grill offers wood-fired and smoked meats with a twist giving guests a taste of old and new. At Catalyst, guests enjoy small plates and cocktails in an inviting lounge that features the city's largest terrace. The hotel also offers Lone Tree Landing, a casual stop for breakfast and lunch.

120 luxuriously appointed guest rooms including 24 suites with modern and spacious accommodations like separate sitting and workspace areas, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, and 11-foot ceilings with panoramic views of downtown via floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, unexpected perks like auto shades, waterfall showerheads, and foot lifts in each shower.

Over 6,800 square feet of meeting and event space with eight event rooms, seven breakout rooms, and private dining space at Dynamite Woodfire Grill. Other meeting features include state-of-the-art, in-house audio-visual equipment; staying connected in real time with your hotel events team via Marriott's Meeting App; hybrid meeting and conference options for remote attendees; and savory catering packages.

To ensure the utmost amenities in safe dining and travel, The Farnam provides a virus-killing air filtration system in its public and event spaces. Its state-of-the-art Plasma Air system has been shown to kill 99% of bacteriophage in the air after 10 minutes of use.

The AAA Diamond Rating Process provides guests with reliable third-party evaluations to assist in travel planning. As part of this, they employ a rating system with full-time, professional evaluators; member feedback; and clear quality standards.

The Farnam Hotel Address:

1299 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68102

About The Farnam Hotel

The Farnam, a boutique hotel experience unlike anything else. Here, in an atmosphere crafted by our down-to-earth values and our elevated sensibilities, you'll enjoy the best of Midwestern hospitality within the refined architectural details of our sophisticated, modern-industrial spaces. Our Old Market District location is the heart and soul of Omaha business, culture and nightlife. We invite you to let your expectations be surpassed brilliantly.

Greenwood Hospitality Management

Greenwood Hospitality Group strives to be the industry leader among hotel investment and management companies by delivering extraordinary service and superior returns to their investors and hotel owners. Greenwood provides acquisition, repositioning, and management services for full-service upscale hotels. The firm was launched by hospitality industry veterans Tom Conran, Aik Hong Tan, and Bill Kohl. Now in its 10th year, Greenwood is consistently recognized for its partnership and industry excellence. Sustained success has been achieved through the application of resources and individual attention each client receives. As an independent, closely-held company client and employee/ambassador interests drive each of Greenwood's strategic decisions.

