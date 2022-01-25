GrandPad launches "Love is Ageless. Love is Grand." campaign to reduce loneliness and celebrate love for seniors on Valentine's Day

GrandPad is accepting submissions for "Grand Love Stories;" urges consumers to take steps to connect with elderly loved ones to ease isolation and loneliness

One is indeed the loneliest number, especially for elderly adults. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, 58% of women and 28% of men over the age of 75 have been widowed, making the upcoming Valentine's Day observation a time of loneliness for many. That's why GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75, has launched the "Love is Ageless. Love is Grand." campaign to remind consumers to connect with elderly adults on Valentine's Day to help ease loneliness and celebrate all forms of love.

As part of the campaign, GrandPad will collect and publish "Grand Love Stories" that recognize timeless or ageless love, and is offering tips for creative ways to celebrate ageless love on Valentine's Day. To submit a "Grand Love Story," visit the submission page.

"Parents, grandparents and elderly family members are formative examples of love and relationships, but it's easy to forget that ordinary days and observances like Valentine's Day can be a time of sadness for seniors who have lost a partner," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "To alleviate this sense of loss and loneliness, we're asking everyone to celebrate the examples of love that we've seen from seniors and to recognize these essential family ties by reaching out to an aging loved one on Valentine's Day, and every day."

While just over 50% of American consumers plan to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to a recent AARP Foundation online survey, only 20% of adults aged 50 plan to celebrate Valentine's Day. Among those surveyed, 63% say the preferred and most meaningful way to celebrate is by simply spending time with loved ones and friends.

Creative ways to celebrate ageless love on Valentine's Day



Write a poem or haiku. You don't have to be a poet laureate to express yourself with words. Let your creativity flow with an "Aww-inspiring" poem or a haiku that will make your loved one smile or laugh.

Send a video message. Use the GrandPad Companion App or other mobile device to send a video message that expresses your gratitude for the love and support your elderly loved one has shown over the years, or to simply say "I love you."

Share a photo. A picture is worth a thousand words, and sharing an old wedding photo can be a good way to reminisce with a parent or grandparent. You can also celebrate familial love by sharing a favorite family photo on the GrandPad family photo stream, or via text or email.

Share a virtual Valentine's Day meal. Give the senior in your life what they want: Family time. If COVID or miles are keeping you apart, plan a virtual Valentine's Day meal with your aging loved one. If dinner doesn't work with your schedules, a virtual coffee or dessert will also make their day.

Prepare a Valentine's Day playlist. Music has proven to be a powerful weapon against dementia, Alzheimer's, and other forms of cognitive impairment. It also plays a role in positive mental wellbeing for seniors. Use the GrandPad to create a special playlist for your loved one, featuring songs from their favorite genre or songs that have special meaning for your family.

Share knowledge. Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all about hearts and flowers. Use the GrandPad or other connected device to share articles and discuss the historical significance of St. Valentine's Day.

To learn more about purchasing a GrandPad subscription, visit GrandPad.net or call 1-800-704-9412, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To submit a "Grand Love Story," visit the submission page.

About the purpose-built GrandPad tablet

The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 became a crucial connection for seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers since the onset of COVID-19. The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically to accommodate the physical and cognitive capabilities of elderly seniors. It is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide.

GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:



Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required

Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps

Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)

Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)

Secure internet browsing

Video and voice calling

Texting and emailing

Family photo and video sharing

Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games

Streaming radio

Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera

24-hour personal support

About GrandPad

Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.

