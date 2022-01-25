Softdocs Receives 2021 Ellucian Technology Partner Award for its Dedication to Customers

Softdocs, the premier provider of electronic forms, automated workflows, and document management to the education market, has been selected as the 2021 Ellucian Technology Partner Award winner in the Customer First category.

Softdocs, the premier provider of electronic forms, automated workflows, and document management to the education market, has been selected as the 2021 Ellucian Technology Partner Award winner in the Customer First category. Ellucian recognizes key partners across a number of categories and Softdocs received the Customer First award for both responding to customer needs and delivering creative solutions to evolving challenges.

"Our education partners work tirelessly to serve their students, parents, and staff. We are continually amazed by both their resilience and the ingenious ways in which they take our technology to the next level," said Adam Park, Softdocs' CEO. "Putting our customers first is not only the right thing to do, but it has also led us down a path of continual improvement."

The Softdocs team recently helped an institution launch a new vaccination tracking and awards program enabling them to safely return to in-person learning. Built and rolled out in under three days, this process included:



Customized electronic forms for special circumstance exemptions

Custom workflows built to send all vaccine uploads for review

Reports built for rewarding of incentives and vaccination validation

Integrations built with Ellucian Banner for determination of participant status

A long-time partner of Ellucian, Softdocs' customer base has grown to include nearly 700 higher education and K-12 districts across the United States and in multiple countries. With a focus squarely on the unique needs of the education space, Softdocs' delivers document management, eForms, eSignature, and workflow automation tools that are mobile-friendly, intuitive to use, and available to license enterprise-wide, with no per submission or per-user fees to consider. Etrieve by Softdocs is also configurable, scalable, and easily integrated with Ellucian systems and other key applications.

"The Ellucian partner ecosystem is an incredible community and I'm pleased to recognize this year's Partner of the Year Award winners for their commitment to customers," said John Mullen, SVP, Business Development & Strategic Programs, Ellucian. "We appreciate and applaud the achievements of these recipients and want to also thank all of our partners for their dedication during a truly transformative time for higher education around the world."

Ellucian's partner network is built to support colleges and universities with complementary software and services that help institutions achieve their missions. With more than 230 partner organizations, including 155 technology partners, Ellucian maintains the largest partner network providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

About Softdocs

Softdocs develops document management, electronic forms, workflow automation, and print customization solutions for the higher education and K-12 markets. The company's Etrieve platform, and complementary solutions, empower institutions to work more efficiently, communicate more effectively and collaborate more freely. Education-focused and SOC 2 Type I and II compliant, Softdocs is a trusted partner of nearly 700 organizations. Softdocs is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/softdocs_receives_2021_ellucian_technology_partner_award_for_its_dedication_to_customers/prweb18457762.htm