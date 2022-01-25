Positioning for Growth, Commercial Development Resources Relocates Headquarters to Orange County's Urban Center, South Coast Metro

The Civil Engineering firm CDR has moved into Park Tower, a conveniently located high rise in the South Coast Metro district of Costa Mesa, California. The new headquarters offers increased space for their growing business and expanding team of engineers.

Commercial Development Resources (CDR), a premier Southern California civil engineering firm with a focus on private land development in the commercial sector, today announced that the company's headquarters has moved to a new location. CDR's new Costa Mesa headquarters will allow the company to accommodate their growing team and better service client needs with its expanding services, including the recent addition of its new Dry Utility division. The Costa Mesa office is close to the company's previous location, and centrally located in the South Coast Metro district to continue serving customers, partners and vendors.

"Our new headquarters is centrally located in Orange County which will be convenient for both our clients and employees," said Founder and President Aaron Albertson. "The new facility offers a significantly larger office with wonderful amenities, allowing us to attract top talent and continue to grow."

The new office is situated within Park Tower, located at 695 Town Center Drive, Suite 110 in the South Coast Metro district of Costa Mesa, California. This strategic location is convenient to commuters from Los Angeles, San Diego and the Inland Empire. Park Tower is recognized for its proximity to a unique area of high-end shopping, restaurants, and recreation.

This new office will help house an expanding team of engineering professionals as CDR continues to grow as a business. Commercial Development Resources serves as a development partner providing client-focused and bottom-line-driven civil engineering and development management solutions and results.

About Commercial Development Resources

Founded in 2007, Commercial Development Resources is an industry leader in civil engineering and land development services in Southern California. With a staff of experienced and highly-trained civil engineers, CDR has a portfolio of hundreds of successful land development projects across an array of industries such as auto dealerships, restaurants, shopping centers, retail stores, high-density residential, theme parks, and more. From CDR's Costa Mesa, California headquarters, the company has assisted landmark clients such as Merlin Entertainments, AutoNation and The Irvine Company to get their projects designed and approved on time and at a minimum cost. For more information, visit CDR's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

