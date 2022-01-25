Gilbane, Inc. Appoints Robert J. Murray As Chief Financial Officer

Results-Driven Finance Executive Joins Gilbane to Lead Value Creation and Strategic Investments; John Ruggieri CFO of Gilbane, Inc. to Retire in April 2022

Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr., Chairman & CEO of Gilbane, Inc. today named Robert J. Murray as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Gilbane, Inc. To help ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Murray will work closely with John Ruggieri who has served as CFO of Gilbane, Inc. since 2005 and plans to retire from Gilbane in April 2022.

Mr. Murray joins Gilbane, Inc. with a proven track record of results-driven financial leadership in real estate investment and management. Murray has worked in financial and accounting executive positions throughout his career and led financial responsibility for a multi-billion dollar real estate portfolio. He has directed global financial planning and forecasting processes, acquisition planning, and led executive teams to achieve organizational transformation. Murray brings extensive financial management experience working with public and private companies, as well as global consulting, financial services, and "Big 4" accounting firms.

"John Ruggieri has provided Gilbane with strong financial stewardship as revenues and profitability for both Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company have grown during his tenure," said Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr., Chairman & CEO of Gilbane, Inc. and Chairman of Gilbane Building Company. "We are grateful for John's strategic and sound leadership as CFO and wish him well when he begins his retirement this spring."

"Bob Murray is a proven, high-impact CFO with global experience and a successful track record of delivering strong financial results and long-term value creation. Bob will be a tremendous partner as Gilbane executes against strategic plans for profitable growth and new investments," continued Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr.

"I've long admired Gilbane for its strong set of values, commitment to excellence and quality, and its record of profitable growth," said Robert J. Murray, Gilbane, Inc. CFO. "I look forward to working with the entire Gilbane team to build on its successes through strong strategic and financial management."

Mr. Murray earned his Master of Business Administration from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Providence College.

About Gilbane, Inc.

Gilbane, Inc. is one of the largest privately held family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the industry. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.

Gilbane, Inc. comprises Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company and their subsidiaries, including Gilbane Federal and G.O. Services. These organizations work together as one company to provide construction, development, and consulting services to government entities, public and private sector business across the globe. Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

