Pioneer Millworks commits 1% of all our teak sales to the Borneo Project in their fight to end the loss of habitat for the indigenous peoples of Indonesia in 2022.

Choosing Teak in 2022 can give a project space a timeless look & feel, and 1% of all Pioneer Millworks Teak sales are donated to the Borneo Project in their fight to end the loss of habitat for the indigenous peoples of Indonesia.

The Borneo Project brings international attention and support to community-led efforts to defend forests, sustainable livelihoods, and human rights. Protecting human rights and environmental integrity in Borneo is a critical component of the global movement for a just and peaceful world.

At Pioneer Millworks WE DO WELL WHEN WE DO GOOD

Based on a simple belief that people, planet, and prosperity work to ensure a better future, Pioneer Millworks operates on the triple bottom line. We strive to keep our carbon footprint small; our roofs house 100kW solar arrays and our wood scraps keep us warm. One percent of our reclaimed teak sales are donated to conservation causes on the island of Borneo. Our American Prairie sales support domestic barn and historic preservation. Many of our products are FSC®-certified chain of custody, LEED point eligible, and diverted from landfills.

