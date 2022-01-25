Circles Announces Partnership with Choosing Therapy

The partnership will create more options and opportunities for those seeking support to overcome the issues individuals face when dealing with narcissistic relationships.

There's an increase in those searching for support options to learn how to cope with narcissistic individuals, and it's not just for those involved in romantic relationships. People are coping with narcissistic parents, friends and even employers too.

Circles, an online, emotional support platform, has seen an increase of 600 percent in demand since opening online group support sessions for those coping with issues that arise from being in narcissistic relationships. In an effort to offer more options for those seeking support, Circles has partnered with Choosing Therapy, an online platform focused on expanding access to mental health services.

Choosing Therapy provides free online mental health education and a service that connects people with therapists. For a significant portion of people, group support is preferable and can be more effective than one-on-one therapy. Through this partnership, a wider range of support options are available to Choosing Therapy users.

The Circles platform enables meaningful connections and establishes supportive communities that are led by professional facilitators and built on mutual care. The platform matches groups of 6-8 people, who are facing similar issues in their lives, in intimate and private emotional support sessions where they can be understood in a way never before possible online. By surrounding users with safe, structured communities led by professionals, Circles enables people to share freely in order to heal together.

"Choosing Therapy is proud to partner with Circles, as we both deeply care about mental wellness," said Marc Prosser, CEO and Co-Founder of Choosing Therapy. "Choosing Therapy provides individual therapy and Circles offers support groups, which are complimentary. By working together, we are able to help more people improve their mental health."

"Our goal is to ensure that people get the support they need to cope and overcome the issues they are going through," said Irad Eichler, CEO and Founder of Circles. "Circles is committed to making support accessible to everyone, and together with Choosing Therapy and our growing network of partners we are introducing support groups as a powerful, effective and affordable solution."

The partnership will create more options and opportunities for those seeking support to overcome the issues individuals face when dealing with narcissistic relationships.

###

About Circles:

Circles is a revolutionary online, emotional support platform that ensures no one has to overcome life's challenges alone. Founded by Irad Eichler and Dan Landa in 2020, Circles enables people to be heard, understood, and supported by others who are going through similar experiences in small online groups guided by professional facilitators. Awarded the 2021 Best Platform for Group Therapy by VeryWell Mind, Circles members support each other through weekly video sessions and online chat, accessible anytime through the Circles' app. Circles users can also access personalized content, including self-help exercises, blogs, and webinars at no extra cost. To learn more about Circles, visit circlesup.com.

About Choosing Therapy:

Choosing Therapy provides free mental health education and connects people with mental health services. In the United States, there are 92 million people with mental health disorders. However, only 1 in 2 receive treatment. Choosing Therapy makes it easy to find a great therapist who is affordable, available at convenient times, and is a good personality fit. Awarded the 2021 Best Therapy Matching Service By Everyday Health, Choosing Therapy works with over 400 licensed therapists with specialties ranging from body dysmorphia to narcissistic abuse. For media inquiries, please contact Marc Prosser at mprosser@choosingtherapy.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/circles_announces_partnership_with_choosing_therapy/prweb18455080.htm