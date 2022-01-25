George Whelan is Named as the New President of Amergent

Jack Doyle will remain with Amergent as key strategic advisor for clients

Amergent, a Moore company, announces the appointment of George Whelan as president. George assumes the helm at Amergent after nearly three decades as a leading strategist in the fundraising industry. As the new president, his years of experience and knowledge will take clients to the next level in growth. Prior to this new appointment, George served as Amergent's senior vice president of Business Development. George succeeds Jack Doyle who will take on a new role as a strategic advisor and continue to support clients.

As president, George will direct the company's overall strategic planning, client portfolio development, and product and service innovation in the spirit of continuing client and organizational success through data-centric fundraising and multichannel creative services. George's appointment aligns with Moore's ongoing commitment to invest in people, technology and infrastructure.

"George is a driven, results-oriented executive with the determination, creative problem-solving and strategic and analytics acumen to take Amergent to the next level and beyond," said Jack Doyle, George's predecessor. "George's desire to constantly seek new and improved solutions for our clients makes him the perfect choice for this role during an exciting time of growth and success."

Prior to joining Amergent, George served in various executive roles for Blackbaud, The Consumer Reports Foundation and Carl Bloom Associates, and was director of Mid-level and Special Membership Programs at Thirteen WNET in New York.

"Amergent is a trailblazer when it comes to synthesizing data and developing strategic plans that surpass our client's objectives. I'm looking forward to doing all I can to expand on its success," said George. "I'm honored and humbled to be leading a thriving organization with an exemplary team of employees diligently working with nonprofits whose missions are to transform lives and make the world a better place for us all."

"George is a leading mind in the direct marketing and fundraising business, with unique industry insight that will increase fundraising and compel clients to new heights," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Everyone at Moore is excited that Jack will remain with the company as a strategic advisor, helping both Amergent and the clients they serve continue to grow and thrive through his years of experience."

To learn more about Amergent and the solutions they provide to nonprofit clients, visit amergent.com.

About Amergent

Amergent, a Moore company, is a leader in mission marketing solutions for nonprofit clients. Amergent has 40 years of experience as direct marketing data consultants, fundraisers and full-service providers working with leading nonprofits including food banks, world-class healthcare institutions, faith-based organizations, advocacy and conservation organizations. The company is a leading CRM solutions provider with Amergent Portfolio™ Software.

About Moore

Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.

