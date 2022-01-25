Fenix Commerce Delivers a New Look in Customer Experience for Tailored Brands

Fenix Commerce provides in-depth insights into E-Commerce and Amazon for sellers through educational content.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
Fenix Commerce has released a new video to highlight the new look into customer experience for Tailored Brands on Amazon Web Services. The video content takes sellers step by step through the new customer experience. AWS interviewed the founder and has partnered with Fenix Commerce to highlight the plethora of tools for all sellers on Amazon to utilize.
The ten-minute video produced by Fenix Commerce and AWS goes over how customer solutions with Tailored Brands benefit both parties of the seller plus the customer. Fenix Commerce provides customers with in-depth and accurate delivery dates, incentivize customers, and pick up information. The entire process becomes easier with the tool and less stressful for everyone involved.
The other tool the video highlights is the Order Experience Platform. This tool amazingly calculates and displays accurate, cost-optimized order cut-off times, delivery dates, or store pick-up slots on a retailer's product, cart, and checkout pages.
Fenix Commerce is the go-to tool for sellers and customers alike. The video covers all areas for an E-commerce business to accelerate their business in 2022 and beyond. From conversion rates to inventory to delivery, Fenix Commerce is able to assist sellers in almost every area in the sales funnel. Retailers are able to offer different promotions to different customers based on loyalty and returning customers as well. The video covers all of this in-depth.
The video can be found on the Fenix Commerce website and YouTube channel. Business Ready by AWS also hosts the video on their channels as well. Find out how your business can be impacted by AWS and Fenix Commerce.
Fenix Commerce, an AWS Retail Competency Partner, now offers the Fenix Intelligent Delivery solution on AWS Marketplace, which means it's easy to get started. With APIs for seamless integration and support for all major E-commerce platforms, you can launch Fenix Commerce on your website in days.
About Fenix Commerce
Fenix Commerce exists to help brands build and maintain personalized, transparent, mutually beneficial relationships with their customers. Our clients range from startups to major retail brands, the largest of which ships over a million orders per year from over 800 fulfillment locations. Every one of our clients sees a positive return on their investment in Fenix from day one.
