P.B. Bell Wins 2021 Employee Choice Award by Swift Bunny

Family-Owned Multifamily Real Estate Firm Recognized for Strong Company Culture and Sustained Employee Engagement

P.B. Bell, a leader in multifamily housing development and management, has been selected as a recipient of the 2021 Employee Choice Award by Swift Bunny, provider of Ingage by Swift Bunny™ employee lifecycle feedback system.

The 2021 Employee Choice Award recognizes Ingage by Swift Bunny™ clients who achieve an exceptional overall Engagement Score as of December 31st. The Engagement Score is based on confidential employee feedback surveys completed by the company's associates throughout the calendar year. An exceptional Engagement Score is an indication that P.B. Bell leaders care about employee feedback and are committed to creating positive, productive workplaces, minimizing employee turnover, and sustaining a culture where employees are valued.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by such a reputable accreditation such as Swift Bunny, but we couldn't have done it without our employees," said R. Chapin Bell, CEO of P.B. Bell. "For the last 45 years, our employees have experienced a company culture that has been defined by our four core values - Get Creative, Act With Integrity, Be Accountable, and Show You Care - and we believe it's what sets us apart. We're very thankful for this opportunity to be included in this list, thank you!"

Said Tammy Chivers Baker, Swift Bunny's Chief Product Officer, "We're headed into a New Year with a lot of uncertainty. But here's what we can all be sure of: the most urgent concern for rental housing providers is the stability of their teams. Apartment communities simply can't deliver on their service commitments to residents and prospects when they are short-staffed or when teams are inexperienced or disenfranchised. As an Employee Choice Award winner, P.B. Bell has an undeniable competitive advantage. I look forward to watching their continued success in 2022."

About P.B. Bell

P.B. Bell specializes in the development and management of multifamily housing communities in Arizona. Based in Scottsdale, P.B. Bell has provided multifamily services throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area since 1976 and remains family-owned. Committed to quality product and service, P.B. Bell's portfolio includes Class A, B and C products and its clientele range from global investment firms to individual owners. As a leader in the multifamily housing industry, P.B. Bell has earned multiple awards for its design, development and management services. For more information, visit http://www.pbbell.com or call 480.951.2222.

