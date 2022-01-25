Anthill, An HR SaaS Company That Focuses on Solutions For Employees That Don't Sit At A Desk Or Computer, Selected As Finalist For 2022 SXSW Pitch

Anthill to showcase Anthill Connect, a text-messaging based solution that helps companies engage with employees who don't sit at desks or computers, in the Future of Work category.

Anthill (Anthill AI, Inc.), an HR SaaS company that focuses on solutions for employees that don't sit at a desk or computer was selected as a finalist in the Future of Work category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Anthill was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 9 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Gaming & Content, Extended Reality & Immersive Technology, Future of Work, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.

Anthill will present among four other companies in the Future of Work category on March 12th.

"We are honored to be selected to pitch among all of these incredible companies and to be associated with SXSW," said Anthill Workforce Innovation Manager Jennifer Harris-Kroll. "Our intention is to change the lives of the 80% of employees who don't sit at a desk and therefore don't typically have access to all of the communications and HR solutions companies invest so much time and money into. We're excited to share how Anthill helps include EVERY employee in engagement, retention and growth strategies for organizations."

"The Anthill team is so passionate about our mission and a joy to work with every day. It feels great to see their hard work recognized! I'm excited to share our story on the SXSW stage," said Anthill Co-founder and CEO Muriel Clauson.

"Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 572 companies who have participated since the competition's inception, over 82 percent have gone on to secure funding and 17 percent have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable. We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Anthill (Anthill AI, Inc.)

Anthill builds employee experience solutions for the 80% of global employees that don't sit at a desk. These employees typically do not have a company email address or computer and are unable to communicate with their organization or take advantage of many HR programs. Anthill allows them to do that via SMS-texting. Simple to use, Anthill's technology allows organizations to increase usage of systems they already have, create Voice of the Employee programs and become proactive in their retention and succession strategies.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/anthill_an_hr_saas_company_that_focuses_on_solutions_for_employees_that_dont_sit_at_a_desk_or_computer_selected_as_finalist_for_2022_sxsw_pitch/prweb18452733.htm