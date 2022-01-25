Beckman Foundation Announces 2022 Beckman Scholars Program Awardees

Fourteen Institutions to Receive Over $2.1M in Science Funding for Undergraduate Researchers
IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2022 class of Beckman Scholars Program awardees, U.S. colleges and universities which underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in the chemistry and life sciences. The institutions were selected after a rigorous application process which included a two-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
The Foundation expanded the Beckman Scholars Program starting in the 2022 award year, increasing both the total number of schools selected and the overall number of Scholars by awarding each institution, regardless of if they are undergraduate only or a major research institution, the funding to select two Scholars per year for the three-year award term. This year's award is comprised of more than $2.1 million in funding for 84 undergraduate Scholars at 14 institutions:
Barnard College
Binghamton University (SUNY Binghamton)
Indiana University (IUPUI)
Macalester College
Ohio State University
Trinity College
Trinity University
University of Arizona
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Kentucky
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Vanderbilt University
Vassar College
"We're excited to see this exceptional program grow with our 2022 class of undergraduate researchers. The applicant pool for this year was very competitive, and we are confident we've selected awardee institutions that will host exceptional programs with a diverse and talented cohort of Scholars," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We look forward to meeting each of them, learning more about their research projects, and welcoming them to our upcoming annual Beckman Symposium."
The Beckman Scholars Program is a 15-month mentored research experience for exceptional undergraduate students in chemistry, biological sciences, and interdisciplinary combinations thereof.
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.
