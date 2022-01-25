Overtime Elite and Meta Quest Team Up To Create Exclusive VR Content

Overtime Elite, the transformational professional basketball league based in Atlanta, has partnered with Meta Quest to make Quest 2 the league's official VR headset. As part of the partnership, Overtime Elite and Meta are teaming up to create immersive VR experiences that will bring fans up close and personal with the next generation of elite basketball stars. The partnership kicks off with a high-flying Dunk Show produced for virtual reality.

Overtime Elite, the transformational professional basketball league based in Atlanta, has partnered with Meta Quest to make Quest 2 the league's official VR headset. As part of the partnership, Overtime Elite and Meta are teaming up to create immersive VR experiences that will bring fans up close and personal with the next generation of elite basketball stars.

Meta Quest will sponsor four OTE Dunk Shows, two of which will be broadcast in VR- marking Overtime Elite's first-ever virtual reality experience. The initial VR Dunk Show will be on Wednesday, January 26 at 7pm EST and can be exclusively viewed LIVE in 180 degrees on Meta Quest, Quest 2, and Rift headsets via Horizon Venues. After the live event, the content will be "always on" in Horizon Venues and also available on Oculus TV. Through the power of VR, fans will be immersed in the action as athletes show-off their most highlight-worthy dunks. Overtime talent will be in the experience talking to fans about the dunks with a surprise visit from one of the players.

In addition, OTE will use VR to take fans behind-the-scenes and off the court, offering a 360-degree view into the world of its athletes. From morning workouts and team breakfasts to life in academics and action on the court, this is where the access OTE is known for will come to life in completely new ways.

"Overtime Elite was created to give fans unprecedented access to the next generation of athletes, and our partnership with Meta Quest expands our ability to bring fans closer than ever before," said Marc Kohn, Chief Content Officer, Overtime and Overtime Elite. "We couldn't be more excited to see how Meta's rapidly advancing technology continues to evolve, with OTE being the perfect laboratory for VR innovation."

"As we work together with the sports industry to chart a path to the metaverse, it's no surprise that Overtime Elite is helping lead the way," said Rob Shaw, Meta's Director of Sports League and Media Partnerships. "The league – and Overtime more broadly – are pioneers in using digital technology to drive fan engagement, so we're excited to partner with them to bring their cutting-edge approach to VR."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/overtime_elite_and_meta_quest_team_up_to_create_exclusive_vr_content/prweb18455360.htm