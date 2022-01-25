Strobes Security Inc. Announces Availability of Game-Changing Vulnerability Management Platform

Strobes saves time and resources with asset tracking, managing and prioritizing vulnerabilities and automating scans and reporting.
FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
Strobes Security Inc. announced today its availability of Strobes in the US market. Backed by angel investors including high net worth individual (HNI) Swastik Bihani, Head of Products & GM @ PayPal and SucSeed Ventures, a Venture Capital Angel fund, the Strobes team has developed game-changing machine learning based vulnerability management solutions for all sized organizations. Strobes, a SaaS based, risk centric vulnerability management platform, helps companies save time and resources by tracking their assets, managing and prioritizing vulnerabilities and automating scans and reporting.
Today, Strobes Security Inc. founders and board introduced a vision for the product. Strobes provides solutions including Penetration testing as a Service platform, DevSecOps, and enterprise risk management. but in the near future, will add many more integrations that help our clients in Cloud Security, Container Security and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM).
"Our first goal was to address the problems faced by our 150+ clients from our first company, WeSecureApp," explained Venu Rao, Strobes Security CEO. "The second goal," Rao continued, "was to devise an easier system to manage, control and improve the security posture of our clients. Finally, we ensure daily that our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We often assert - customer experience comes first, even if it means we're up in the middle of the night." These components set Strobes apart from the current collection of vulnerability management tools.
"Strobes is different from other vulnerability management solutions on the market because of the amazing integrations and breadth of available use cases," shared Strobes CTO, Akhil Reni.
Strobes is available as SaaS and in special cases, on premise. Pricing is based on the number of assets to be managed.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/strobes_security_inc_announces_availability_of_game_changing_vulnerability_management_platform/prweb18449234.htm
