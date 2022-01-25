Boston IVF Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

Leading provider of fertility treatments and research earns the highest international certification for long-standing focus on quality

Boston IVF, a worldwide leader in reproductive healthcare and fertility treatments, announced today it has achieved the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification, the world's most rigorous quality management standard (QMS) for organizations who wish to align superior quality with accountability across all organizational processes.

In 2003, Boston IVF became the first IVF center in North America to achieve ISO certification.

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and obtained from global accreditor DQS, Inc., ISO 9001:2015 certification highlights Boston IVF's steadfast dedication to implementing an in-depth organizational standard for clearly defining internal processes, procedures, quality indicators, and efficiencies.

Organizations like Boston IVF who voluntarily implement ISO 9001:2015 and have successfully completed a thorough audit and evaluation, do so for both internal and external benefits. Internally, the ISO quality management system creates a clear and concise operational process that ensures specific quality objectives are sufficiently met. Externally, both current and future patients find added trust in their care when such high standards have been achieved with consistency and transparency.

"Boston IVF continues to be an industry leader in providing the highest standard of quality and patient care," said David Stern, MBA – Chief Executive Officer of Boston IVF. "Our ISO 9001:2015 accreditation and quality management system works in tandem with our mission to continuously challenge ourselves, improve, and exceed the expectations of our patients. This important certification and standardization helps us to reach our goal of providing each patient with the same level of outstanding care that they deserve."

ISO re-certifications follow a three-year cycle and require subsequent yearly audits to verify ongoing implementation, maintenance, and compliance with the specific standard.

"Boston IVF's ISO 9001:2015 certification ensures our organization has robust, unified, and consistent procedures in place throughout all business areas such as clinical care, risk management, documents and data, training, business continuity processes, and so much more," said Rochelle Hart, MBA – Director of Quality & Risk Management of Boston IVF. "Most importantly, the guiding principle behind Boston IVF's ISO certification is to foster a culture of unwavering commitment to first-class patient care and satisfaction."

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 125,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States was acquired by Eugin, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America.

ABOUT DQS, INC.

DQS Inc. was formed as a strategic partnership between Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and DQS (Germany's first certification body). As a result of this merger, DQS Inc. is able to provide global resources and highly skilled, local auditors. The assessment and certification of management systems is our core business. With over 60,000 certificates in 100 countries, we serve a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including automotive, electrical engineering, engine construction, the metal and chemicals industries, services, food, health care, the aviation and aerospace industries and telecommunications.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/1/prweb18452154.htm