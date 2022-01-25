G-CON Launches Predesigned Viral Vector POD Cleanroom Infrastructures

PODs provide timeline certainty, lowest total cost of ownership and scalability needed for viral vector processing.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
G-CON, the leader in off-site prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, today launched its line of Viral Vector cleanroom infrastructure options, offering customers predesigned layouts to abbreviate design timelines and provide reliable budget and delivery timeframes. These processing space platforms have been designed based on G-CON's deep experience in the space while leveraging its large installed base of prefabricated cleanroom PODs
The creation of G-CON's Viral Vector POD Designs are intended to meet the needs of viral vector processing and to support the forecasted rapid growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing capacity needs. Using a predesigned approach, G-CON reduces design, build and qualification phases from years down to months. With G-CON's new Viral Vector POD Catalog, designs are ready and useable, ranging from Small Scale AAV to Ballroom Based Viral Vector Systems. These designs also can be cloned for multi-site production, further reducing costs, time and resource consumption.
"When kicking off project discussions with a client, we leverage our project experience in providing their core area designs," stated Peter Makowenskyj, Director of Design Consulting. "With our latest catalog, we can provide that context to our viral vector clients and rather than starting from scratch, starting with a vetted design that will lead to faster POD production and faster product production for the client as well."
Click here to request a copy of G-CON's Viral Vector POD Catalog.
About G-CON
G-CON is fulfilling the needs of reliable and fast deliverable capacities for the biopharmaceutical industry. G-CON provides comprehensive prefabricated and prequalified CGMP compliant cleanroom environments and platforms for uses ranging from laboratory, clinical and commercial production for a variety of therapeutic applications.
Through a well-defined customer need driven approach to design, production, installation and qualification, G-CON provides a fully functional cleanroom product portfolio enabling reliable biocapacity planning on-time and within-budget. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/g_con_launches_predesigned_viral_vector_pod_cleanroom_infrastructures/prweb18455998.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.