Decasonic Announces Final Close of Early-Stage Blockchain Venture Fund at $48.8 Million with 88 Investors

The Pritzker Organization joins as Anchor investor; fund invests and co-builds seed-stage innovations in blockchain, DeFi, gaming, metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and Web3

Decasonic, the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation, today announces the final close of its debut Disruptive Innovation Venture and Digital Assets Fund at $48.8 million with 88 strategic investors. The Pritzker Organization (TPO) joins as Anchor investor, with Jason Pritzker joining the Advisory Committee. Other fund investors either through their investment entities or as individuals include Bridge Alternatives, Corazon Capital, Distributed Ventures, Drive Capital and KeenCrypto, among others.

"I'm excited to welcome our latest long-term strategic partners to Decasonic. The Pritzker Organization's world-class reputation and storied legacy of building iconic businesses truly humbles me," says Paul Hsu, CEO and Founder of Decasonic. "Our fund syndicate is composed of technology executives, founders of high growth businesses, experienced traders and long-term asset managers – an impressive investor ecosystem that adds value in both technical expertise and operating experience to founders."

Since its initial fund close in August of 2021, Decasonic has made funding and advisory investments in over a dozen pre-seed and seed-stage companies and token projects in blockchain, DeFi, gaming, metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and Web3. Across these projects and companies, Decasonic plays an active role advising and co-building with founders, as well as applying technical and operational expertise to accelerate product-market fit and growth.

"Building businesses is at the core of what we do at TPO and we look forward to partnering with Paul and the Decasonic team," said Jason Pritzker. "Paul has been a builder in blockchain since 2013 and by joining forces to grow the blockchain economy for talent and innovation, we can drive mainstream adoption and build extraordinary value over the long term."

With the final close of its inaugural fund, Decasonic will continue supporting outlier founders with capital and expertise through market cycles. Decasonic continues to make R&D investments in data infrastructure, knowledge repositories, ecosystem partnerships and other full stack technical value-add for portfolio companies. The funds also are deployed to co-build with technical founders at their earliest stages through Decasonic Labs, the firm's innovation generator that partners with founders on their big ideas in Web3. Decasonic Labs is led by Decasonic CTO, Allister Lam, who most recently spent 21 years as an engineering leader at DoubleClick/Google.

About Decasonic

​Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation. We draw on our decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, we've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of our fund. Visit http://www.decasonic.com to learn more.

