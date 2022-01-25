Synagro Announces Appointment of Myrtle Jones to Board of Directors

The appointee adds strong financial leadership and tax strategy expertise.
Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, today announced that Myrtle Jones has joined its parent company's Board of Directors as a new independent member.
In addition to Ms. Jones' role as an independent director, she will also serve the chair of the Board's Audit Committee.
From March 2013 through the present, Ms. Jones has served as the senior vice president, Tax, at Halliburton Company, in charge of the oil field service company's global tax strategy and management. Prior to this time, Ms. Jones served in finance leadership positions, including as senior managing director of Tax and Internal Audit at Service Corporation International and vice president Tax at GlobalSantaFe Corporation/Transocean Ltd.
Among numerous outstanding leadership characteristics, Ms. Jones brings a strong background in finance and tax strategy to the Synagro Board of Directors. Ms. Jones also has worked extensively outside of North America and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Ms. Jones earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Mississippi State University. She is also a member of the boards of the Houston Zoo, Stages Repertory Theatre and Dress for Success Houston, is an advisory member to the board of the Bloomberg Tax Forum and is a former chair of the boards of Genesys Works and the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce.
About Synagro
Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 600 municipal and industrial water and wastewater facilities in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit www synagro.com to learn more.
