TimePayment Acquires Diversified Capital Corp, Expanding Its Reach in Key Verticals

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
TimePayment, an award-winning FinTech company specializing in commercial equipment financing, announced the acquisition of Diversified Capital Credit Corporation(DCC), an equipment financing firm with concentrations in the Waste/Recycling, Home Care/Healthcare, Test and Measurement, Transportation, Photography, and Energy industries.
"A big part of what sets TimePayment apart is how deeply embedded we are in the verticals we serve. DCC' s vast experience in the booming waste/recycling sector, as well as their expertise in home health and testing and measurement, are a perfect fit for our philosophy and for the superior level of service we provide. They know their industries inside and out," said Jay Haverty, TimePayment's President and Chief Executive Officer.
The union is also a great fit for Diversified Capital Credit Corporation, according to Bruce Smith, Founder, Owner and President who will stay on at TimePayment as a VP of Sales. "We're excited to work with a company that's been in the market for 35 years with a great track record. The TimePayment acquisition allows us access to a FinTech Company with a high-level technology platform and high-level marketing capabilities."
Founded in 1994 and operating out of New Jersey and Georgia, DCC is known in the market via a variety of trade names, including Waste Funding, FotoFunding and Healthcare Equipment Funding. DCC is largely small-ticket focused and offers financing to a wide credit spectrum of customers including small business start-ups.
About TimePayment™
TimePayment is a Boston-based FinTech company owned by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. TimePayment leads the industry with technology tools and capital that enable equipment sellers and financial intermediaries to offer fast, paperless equipment lease financing to their customers. The company's proprietary credit scoring and risk-based transaction model delivers competitive lease financing solutions across the credit spectrum, from Fortune 500 companies to small business start-ups. TimePayment proudly serves more than 100,000 active accounts with transaction sizes ranging from $500 to over $500,000.
