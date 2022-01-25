Premium Service Brands Surpasses 1,000 Locations; Announces Record 55% Systemwide Sales Increase

Home services franchisor Premium Service Brands adds Rooter-Man as 10th brand through largest acquisition in company history

Multi-brand home services franchisor Premium Service Brands wrapped up a banner year and solidified itself as one of the franchise industry's leading systems. The parent company to nine home-service brands delivered a 55% overall increase in year-over-year system sales and added it's tenth brand to the growing portfolio. In addition, Premium Service Brands has more than doubled its footprint, bringing its total number of locations to over 1,000 — a coveted milestone in the franchising industry.

"Hitting the 1,000 location milestone and achieving record-setting sales growth really validates the substantial investments we've made in technology, training, operations and marketing," said CEO Paul Flick. "We significantly outpaced our growth plans in 2021 and are still accelerating as we head into 2022. It's exciting to see how quickly we've evolved from one of many home services franchisors into a category leader."

For example, Premium Service Brands recently acquired legacy drain-cleaning and plumbing franchise Rooter-Man, currently headquartered in Billerica, MA. Rooter-Man has been owned and operated by Donald MacDonald since its inception in 1970 and currently has more than 125 Franchisees serving 750 territories in the United States and Canada.

Premium Service Brands also continued to strengthen its executive leadership team in 2021 with the additions of tech focused marketer and franchising industry veteran Mark Montini as Premium Service Brands' chief marketing officer, Allison Zorich, as the new president of franchise development and Patrick Kiessling as the new president of emerging brands.

"All indications are 2022 with be another banner year for Premium Service Brands as we continue to focus on our three-pronged growth strategy of strategic acquisitions, targeted franchise development, and organic system sales growth," Flick said. Rooter-Man is an iconic brand with over 50 years of experience in the industry and the addition of Rooter-Man to our multi-brand roster is a major turning point for the Premium Service Brands family and an example of what is to come in the future."

ABOUT PREMIUM SERVICE BRANDS:

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leader in home services franchise opportunities with a brand portfolio that includes 360º Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise, House Doctors, Grout Medic, Renew Crew, and Rubbish Works. These home improvement industry brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step while viewing customer service as a way of life by also giving back to local communities through their nonprofit, Kids-Lift. Supporting kids and their families is crucial to PSB's personal values to brighten and care for their communities. More on franchising opportunities at: https://www.premiumservicebrands.com/



