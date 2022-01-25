West Dermatology Acquires Laser Skin Care Center and Announces Expansion into Long Beach, CA

West Dermatology and Laser Skin Care Center (LSCC) today announced that West Dermatology has acquired Laser Skin Care Center, an established dermatology practice in Long Beach, CA.

West Dermatology and Laser Skin Care Center (LSCC) today announced that West Dermatology has acquired Laser Skin Care Center, an established dermatology practice in Long Beach, CA. The acquisition of this exceptional team of dermatology providers and support staff will expand West Dermatology's footprint and its ability to provide excellent dermatology patient care in the California market.

"There are numerous dermatology providers in the market, but we believe few compare to the high-level of care and clinical excellence that Dr. Bryna Kane, Dr. Edward Glassberg, and their team provide to their patients. Laser Skin Care Center is an impressive clinic that provides a mix of medical, surgical, and cosmetic care and is a welcome addition to the West Derm family of practices," said Brian Stern, CEO of West Dermatology.

"The first step in building a great dermatology group is getting the right team together. I've personally known Bryna since we were residents together at UCLA and I could not be more excited to work together again. Bryna and Edward assembled a remarkable team of providers and staff that have experience not only in patient care, but also in educating future dermatology providers and giving back to their community through various charitable organizations. LSCC is a special group and we are thrilled to have them with us," added Dr. Mitchel Goldman, Medical Director of CA.

"LSCC is delighted to join Team West!" said Drs. Bryna Kane and Edward Glassberg. "Our team is passionate about our patients and caring for the skin health of the people in our community. It is an honor to combine our services with the larger offerings of West Dermatology."

Well-known in Long Beach, CA, and the region for over 3 decades, Laser Skin Care Center serves the Los Angeles, Long Beach, and greater Orange County communities with services including medical, surgical, cosmetic, and dermatopathology. In addition to the founders, the practice is home to board-certified dermatologists including, Hadas Skupsky, MD, Hong Nguyen, MD, Sandy Kuo, MD, Young Kwak, MD, and Benjamin Farahnik, MD. Additional providers include Physician Assistant, Veronica Chang; RN, Melanie Dominguez; and aestheticians Nikki Destra and Joy Gostin.

As part of the West Dermatology family of practices, LSCC will receive world-class business support services at every level. The LSCC providers will continue to make the treatment decisions and provide clinical excellence for their patients.

About West Dermatology

West Dermatology is committed to providing comprehensive dermatology services and education to patients, so they have Healthy Skin for Life™. Committed to clinical excellence, the providers at West Dermatology have decades of experience across the dermatology space and all the doctors are board-certified. Recognized as the clinical leaders in dermatology in the country, West Dermatology continues to expand its footprint and service offerings to best care for the patients in the communities they serve.

Headquartered in Newport, CA, the company offers access to medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services in Arizona, California, and Nevada. West Dermatology also has an industry leading research department and a best-in-class dermatopathology lab. West Dermatology continues to grow and is always looking to add great providers and top talent to its family of practices. Patients interested in being seen at one of the many West Dermatology locations can schedule appointments directly on the West Dermatology website, where they will find additional information on the West Dermatology providers, locations, and the conditions they treat, WestDermatology.com.

