Pinch A Penny Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500

Company Ranked #176 Overall in Comprehensive Franchise Ranking

Pinch A Penny was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Pinch A Penny as #176 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Pinch A Penny is the top pool supply store in the country, providing customers with a complete line of pool chemicals, equipment, and parts and accessories. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.

"We are excited to be recognized once again in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for the fourth consecutive year," said Pinch A Penny's CEO and President, Jim Eisch. "Our brand and franchise system continues to grow at record pace with double-digit year over year sales growth and an average store revenue topping $1.5M. In addition, our franchise owners are continuing to add new revenue streams and expand beyond the pool with new ancillary services like pool renovations and outdoor lighting."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Pinch A Penny's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

To view Pinch A Penny in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/pinchapennypoolpatiospa/331780.

Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, which recently became available on newsstands January 11.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to over 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans.

Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere.

For more information about Pinch A Penny, please visit https://pinchapenny.com/. To learn more about becoming a Pinch A Penny franchise owner, please visit http://www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com.

