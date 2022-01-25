Fosmon Releases New Quad Pro 2 Max Xbox Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X and Series S

Improved design allows to charge four battery packs simultaneously with up to 45 hours of standby play time added

Fosmon, the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video products, today announced a new and improved controller charging station - the Quad Pro 2 Max Xbox Controller Charging Station for XBox Series X and Series S.

The quick and efficient charging station retails for $79.99 but is currently available for a special price of $39.99* on Fosmon.com and $44.99 on Amazon. Fosmon's Quad Pro 2 Max Xbox Controller Charging Station is available in black or white.

New features include:

Ability to charge multiple controllers



Replaces Xbox controllers' battery housing, turning them into rechargeable battery packs. Simply plug the base into an open USB slot on the Xbox console, or into a USB charger.

Compatible With Xbox Series X/S (2020 Version), Xbox One / One S / One X / Elite Controllers. Not compatible with the Xbox Elite 2 controller.

Charge four batteries at one time



Two batteries can be docked into the charging slots while two controllers equipped with the batteries can be placed on top to charge.

Eliminates the need for multiple cables and docks.

Longer Lasting Rechargeable Batteries



Provides up to 40-45 hours of standby time per charge with the 2200mAh NiMH battery packs.

Quick and Efficient Charging



When not gaming, simply put the equipped Controller on the charging station or place the rechargeable battery into the charging slot and it will start charging automatically.

"The new and improved Fosmon Quad Pro 2 Max charging station is built to last, with a lifespan of more than 1000 charge cycles, while eliminating the need for multiple charging docks or rechargeable batteries," shared Simon Loh, CEO of Fosmon. "We've made it quick and easy to charge each controller to allow players to keep the game going."

Quad Pro 2 Max Xbox Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X and Series S

(MSRP $79.99, Amazon $44.99)



*Now on Fosmon.com for 50% off with code QPMax50 from Jan 25 through Feb 8, 2022

Available now on Amazon for $44.99

About Fosmon

Founded in 2007 in St. Paul, Minn., Fosmon has been the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming and audio/video products. We are committed to helping make everyday life easier by providing solutions for every electronic and household need, from the yard to the kitchen, to every corner of the house. We have served millions of satisfied customers over the years. At Fosmon, customer satisfaction is guaranteed and backed by our experienced USA-based customer support and lifetime warranties. Fosmon: Every day. Every need.

