Linode Bests AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure in Customer Rankings

Alternative Cloud provider earns Best Relationship and Best Feature Set awards from TrustRadius as well as top scores on G2 and Peerspot

Alternative cloud computing provider Linode is kicking off 2022 with a new set of top rankings from its customers. Linode has earned a Leader badge for Winter 2022 from G2, where Linode is the highest-rated Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider, consistently receiving five-star ratings from customers. In the TrustRadius awards announced earlier this month, Linode has received two 2022 Best of Awards—for "Best Feature Set" and "Best Relationship"—in the IaaS category. In addition, a recent Peerspot (formerly IT Central Station) comparison of IaaS solutions shows Linode earning a 4.6 out of 5 rating from users.

Linode Consistently Bests Top Competitors in Cloud Infrastructure



Linode Ranks #1 on G2 compared to AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and DigitalOcean

Linode Ranks #2 on TrustRadius over AWS, GCP, Azure, DigitalOcean

Linode Ranks #3 on Peerspot over AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean

"We strive every day to earn the trust of the companies who trust us with their business," said Blair Lyon, vice president of cloud experience at Linode. "For so many customers to go out of their way to talk about their experience working with Linode and ranking us so highly through G2, TrustRadius, the Stevies, and Peerspot is enormously gratifying."

G2 scores vendors on customer satisfaction based on reviews gathered from the user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Linode is the highest-rated IaaS provider on G2, with satisfaction scores exceeding the average for every evaluation category, including ease of use, meets requirements, ease of doing business with, ease of setup, quality of support and ease of administration.

The TrustRadius awards highlight companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and enough ROI to buy the program again. TrustRadius highlights exceptional software products based on trusted reviews and the features buyers care about most. Each month more than one million B2B technology buyers – over 50% from large enterprises – use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

In the Peerspot report, ratings were based primarily on return on investment (ROI). Additional factors in the Peerspot study included performance, interoperability with larger public cloud services, security and reliability. Over 80 percent of those surveyed give Linode top marks for support, pricing, flexibility of the platform, and usability. Customers tout Linode's simple interface, seamless automation, predictable pricing, and responsive and effective customer service.

Linode's high customer rankings with G2, Peerspot, and TrustRadius mirrors the accolades received from the Stevie Awards earlier in 2021. Linode was voted the favorite provider of customer service in computer services by more than 44,000 votes cast in the 2021 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service.

Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Linode empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.

