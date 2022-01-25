Voodle Launches $10,000 Female and/or BIPOC Founder Grant; Make a pitch in 60 Seconds

Calling all female, non-binary, and/or BIPOC startup founders to submit a Voodle pitch about how their company is changing the future of work; winners will be announced March 31

Today, Voodle, a video messaging platform for the workplace, launched its first-ever founder grant. The Voodle Visionaries Grant Contest is calling all female, non-binary, and/or BIPOC founders to submit a 60-second Voodle about how their company is changing the future of work for a chance to win a $10,000 grant and a featured spot in an upcoming campaign on GeekWire's weekly podcast.

Voodle will start accepting submissions today through February 25. Videos will be displayed on voodle.com/voodle-visionaries-grant/. The top 10 videos (or "voodles") with the most views and likes will move to the final round of judging with a winner being announced on March 31.

Short videos are a powerful tool that provide the unique ability to tell a story – or a business pitch – in an authentic, human way. The Voodle Visionaries Contest aims to make the grant application process more inclusive and accessible – and without all the meetings and powerpoint presentations.

"At Voodle, we're optimistic about the future of work," said Forest Key, CEO and founder of Voodle. "It will be more flexible, distributed, and inclusive. Along with our partners, we want to inspire and be a part of the next wave of solutions that enable the new world of work. Our grant is targeted to women, non-binary, and BIPOC founders who are as committed to developing solutions for the workplace as we are."

While 2021 was a record-breaking year with startups raising $147 billion, only 1.2% of the money raised went to Black founders, and 2% of VC funding went to solely women-led startups. Voodle will use their platform to celebrate the diverse base of founders who apply.

For more information about the Voodle Visionary Grant Contest and to see full contest rules, please visit voodle.com/voodle-visionaries-grant/. The Voodle Visionary Grant is co-sponsored with funding from Kingston Marketing Group.

About Voodle

Voodle is the relationship-based video messaging platform that connects you with the candidates, clients, colleagues, and collaborators who keep your business moving forward. Our remote-first-team's mission is to transform how the next generation of teams collaborate, connect and align. Purpose built for the future of work, Voodle's short asynchronous video chats and posts can bring the baseline level of trust, empathy, and context that we enjoy in many of our social communications, to our work. Voodle is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Ventures, Raine Ventures, and the corporate venture groups from Microsoft, Cisco, and Hearst. Learn more at https://voodle.com.

About Kingston Marketing Group

Kingston Marketing Group is an integrated marketing and communications consulting agency for brands with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our deep in-house experience and thoughtfully curated teams help companies bring their vision to life. We use an integrated and data-driven approach to build enduring brands and drive measurable business results. Kingston Marketing Group was founded by former corporate executives Katie Curnutte and Nancy Poznoff.

