Made4net Announces Strategic Partnership with Belgian Supply Chain Consulting Firm, Oroxilia

Oroxilia will provide sales, consulting, design and implementation services in Benelux & France for Made4net's rapidly growing WMS business

Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain software, today announced a strategic partnership with Oroxilia, a leading supply chain IT services provider. Oroxilia will provide consulting, design, implementation, training and support services for Made4net solutions.

Made4net's WMS business has been growing rapidly across Europe, and as part of that growth, the company is strengthening its relationship with Oroxilia as a trusted partner for delivering end-to-end value to its customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and France. Both teams have decades of experience helping companies optimize their logistics activities and supply chain networks.

"Oroxilia has a great reputation for helping companies optimize their supply chains through best practices in process, automation and technology," said Jean David Benkimoun, GM for EMEA for Made4net. "Their industry expertise and project management experience make them an excellent partner with the extended Made4net Supply Chain Platform."

"Thanks to Made4net, we can equip our customers with the most complete and efficient SaaS-based warehouse management solution on the market," said Bernard Poll, Oroxilia Managing Partner. "Together, Made4net and Oroxilia bring a strong combination of flexible technology and implementation expertise to help companies meet their demand and ensure supply chain success."

About Oroxilia

Oroxilia offers consulting and information technology services to help companies automate, digitize and optimize their supply chain and logistics activities. Our seasoned professionals combine IT expertise and in-depth knowledge of the various supply chain professions to help design, implement and operate the most efficient IT solutions for warehouse management, order and shipment management, transportation management, data interchange and e-commerce platforms management.

For more information, please email us at infos@oroxilia.com or visit http://www.oroxilia.com.

About Made4net

With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-Pivot™ for ever-changing supply chains. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.

