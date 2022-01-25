Goliath Technologies Announces Release of Citrix Logon Duration Scorecard

Expanding Industry-Leading End-User Experience Reporting and Analytics Suite

Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software for hybrid cloud environments, announced today the release of their new Citrix Logon Duration Scorecard, expanding on its industry-leading end-user experience reporting and analytics suite.

The release includes the Citrix Logon Duration Scorecard and enhanced Logon Duration Trend Analysis reporting. The Scorecard objectively measures average initial and reconnect logon durations across the organization and at the individual user level, visually color-coding performance against established Service Level Agreement thresholds and industry standards for a quick indication of logon health.

The Trend Analysis report maps Goliath's deep historical logon duration data to identify how performance is evolving and trending. Data is easily accessed as part of the Goliath Performance Monitor's Advanced Reporting and Analytics and can be filtered by time period as well as machine, delivery group, and individual user, enabling proactive analysis and decision making.

"The Citrix Logon Duration Scorecard is an added compliment to Goliath's suite of user experience analytics that enable IT professionals to quickly and easily review IT health from the end user's perspective," noted John Hinmon, Vice President of Marketing. Administrators are able to monitor and isolate the true root cause of errors, issues, and events and swiftly target troubleshooting efforts. IT management can objectively monitor aggregated and individual performance metrics for insight into whether issues are broadly impacting the organization or isolated to specific users or delivery groups while confidently reporting IT health KPIs.

"Often times in our consulting practice we are asked by clients how they are doing with end user experience relative to industry averages or best practices," said Brian Diamond, CEO of LANStatus, a software and virtualization design consultancy. "There really is no easy way to arrive at this answer with current tool sets. However, Goliath accomplishes this using built-in automation and embedded intelligence, so it is very easy – just run a scorecard and you have your answer."

The new scorecard and reporting functionality are available to existing eligible Goliath customers through a simple download. A free trial offer of Goliath's scorecards is available on request by contacting the company at techinfo@goliathtechnologies.com.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies enhances end-user experience by enabling proactive IT. Our end-user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end-user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located.

Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.

