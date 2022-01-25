Virtual Vocations Names Top Employer Partners in Q4 of 2021

A new report from one of the web's leading remote job boards showcases remote-enabled employers who continued to seek qualified candidates to fill their work from home job openings in Q4 of 2021.

One of the web's leading all-remote job boards is showcasing employers who continued to embrace remote work options in the final quarter of 2021.

Released this week, Virtual Vocations' 2021 Q4 Employer Partners Report features the top 15 remote-enabled employers who worked directly with the Virtual Vocations team during the fourth quarter of last year to share their remote job openings with eager, qualified jobseekers as part of the company's exclusive Employer Partner program.

The report also highlights more than 20 employers who were new additions to the program in October, November, and December of 2021.

Spanning industries including management, sales, customer service, and information technology (IT), the employers featured in the latest report from Virtual Vocations are headquartered in the U.S. and across the globe in countries like England, the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia.

In its report, Virtual Vocations also reveals:



More than 97% of the jobs shared by Employer Partners in Q4 of 2021 were fully remote, requiring no travel or on-site work, and nearly 4 in 10 came from 100% virtual companies.

Virtual Vocations' Employer Partners sought both experienced workers and entry-level candidates in the fourth quarter. Nearly 40% of the jobs shared were open to entry-level applicants.

More than 70% of jobs shared by Employer Partners in Q4 were full-time roles.

Combined, Virtual Vocations' Employer Partners shared more than 850 remote job openings throughout all of 2021, an increase of more than 20% over the year prior. And the growth continued into the fourth quarter.

"From October through December 2021 we noted several statistical increases among key hiring trends," said Virtual Vocations CEO and co-founder Laura Spawn. "Hiring increases were found among 100% virtual companies posting remote job openings," Spawn said, as well as in a number of other categories, including fully remote jobs and openings for independent contractors.

According to Virtual Vocations Remote Employer and Business Partnerships Specialist Erin Feldman, the numbers prove remote work isn't just a passing trend.

​​"If 2021 has taught us anything, it's that remote work is here to stay, but so is the need for flexibility," Feldman said.

During the fourth quarter, "our Employer Partners continued to roll with an ever-changing employment landscape and offered fantastic remote and hybrid opportunities to our jobseekers," Feldman added.

Ranked by the number of remote jobs posted in October, November, and December of 2021, the following companies were named Virtual Vocations' top 10 Employer Partners for Q4:

1. Agilent Technologies

2. StudySmarter

3. Littera Education Inc.

4. Achieve Test Prep

5. Uscreen

6. Coalition Technologies

7. Study.com

8. Working Solutions

9. SMC National

10. CloudLinux Inc.

To see the full list of Virtual Vocations' top 15 Employer Partners for Q4 of 2021 and learn more about their current remote openings, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/employer-partners/remote-hiring-spree-2021-q4-employer-partners-report/

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than two million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database that houses more than 30,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

