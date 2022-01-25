NFP Welcomes Cyber Risk Experts Courtney Maugé and Rick Cavaliere

Senior leaders bring specialized cyber liability expertise working with clients across financial services, media, retail and other industries

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the addition of Courtney Maugé, senior vice president, cyber practice leader, and Rick Cavaliere, senior vice president, senior cyber broker. Both will report to Matthew Schott, managing director and head of NFP's Management & Professional liability practice.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Courtney and Rick to NFP," said Schott. "Their cyber risk expertise, ability to analyze complex risks and navigate the right coverage solutions will be highly beneficial for our clients."

Maugé's experience includes developing strategies to quantify, mitigate and transfer client cyber risk, as well as offering in-house expertise on data privacy matters. She joins the company from Marsh FINPRO, where she managed a complex cyber/errors and omissions (E&O) liability portfolio and provided national thought leadership. Maugé is a frequent speaker on cyber/E&O topics, most notably privacy risks and the human element of cyber risk. Prior to that, she held cyber, broker and professional liability risk positions with Willis Towers Watson and Aon Risk Solutions. Maugé earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University.

"It's exciting to join Matt and the talented NFP Specialty team," said Maugé. "NFP is a growing player in the cyber liability space, and I look forward to solving our clients' complex risks and expanding our cyber expertise and team."

Cavaliere comes to NFP from Willis Towers Watson, where he managed its cyber and professional liability practice. Cavaliere oversaw client strategy, negotiated placements with carriers, handled complex claims, and cultivated and grew relationships with clients and prospects. He also acted as COO for the Willis Cyber/E&O team, helping drive client strategies and partner with carriers for best-in-class terms and service. Cavaliere earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois School of Law and his bachelor's degree in finance from Loyola University Chicago.

"As the frequency and severity of cyber-attacks continue to rise, NFP is committed to building teams with the highly specialized expertise critical to helping clients understand and address their most challenging risks," added Cavaliere.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nfp_welcomes_cyber_risk_experts_courtney_mauge_and_rick_cavaliere/prweb18455804.htm