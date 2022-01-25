Corteva Agriscience to Host Virtual Roundtable on Cover Crop Termination Strategies

Complimentary virtual event offers farmers expert advice on methods to successfully terminate cover crops, backed by years of agronomic experience and herbicide usage

Corteva Agriscience is offering a free educational event this Friday, January 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. CST. Many farmers are seeking affordable alternatives to successfully terminate their cover crops and avoid additional risk on their operations. Corteva's virtual roundtable is a timely event to help farmers tackle cover crop termination with confidence this year.

Corteva's panel of experts will review the timing and strategies around smart cover crop termination methods and explore alternative solutions to help farmers get the most out of their herbicide applications. Panelists include:

Tim Hammerich - Panel moderator and host of The Future of Agriculture podcast

Sarah Carlson - Strategic Initiatives Director with Practical Farmers of Iowa, agronomist and cover crop expert

Ron Geis - Market Development Specialist, Crop Protection with Corteva Agriscience

Eric Miller - Pioneer Field Agronomist

Mark Rohrbach - No-till farmer, Pioneer Seed Representative and founder of Green Armor

Brand Seeds, a cover crop seed and consulting service

Click HERE to register for Corteva's Terminate with Confidence virtual roundtable. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing instructions for joining. Those interested can also view related content from recent virtual roundtables around soil health and carbon markets.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.

1/25/22

