Züblin-Gilbane Germany Joint Venture Awarded Contract to Construct Largest Overseas U.S. Military Hospital

985,000-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Primary, Specialized Care & Treatment For More Than 200,000 Military Personnel

Züblin-Gilbane Germany Joint Venture has signed a contract to build the largest U.S. medical center on foreign soil - a significant step forward in the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center Replacement (ROBMCR) project. When complete, the 985,000-square-foot hospital will include nine operating rooms, 120 exam rooms, 68 beds, and a surge capacity of 25 additional beds at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany.

The German Construction Administration, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District and the U.S. Defense Health Agency, awarded this €859 million contract – approximately $969 million USD – to Züblin and Gilbane, leading construction firms in Germany and the U.S. respectively.

The completed ROBMCR project will serve as the only forward-station evacuation and treatment center for injured U.S. service members, civilians, and contractors serving in Central & Southwest Asia, Europe, and Africa. The facility, located strategically in southwest Germany, will provide medical support to an estimated 200,000 military personnel across seven combat stations and employ approximately 2,500 people. Construction is slated for completion in 2027.

"Gilbane is proud to play a part in moving this project forward and providing world-class medical facilities for U.S. service members overseas," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Executive Vice President and Gilbane Federal Division Leader. "Our service members and their families deserve access to the best available care, which this hospital will be able to provide with a modern facility. We look forward to the construction process, and to bringing this important project to fruition."

The new hospital will replace the 1953-era Landstuhl Regional Medical Center infrastructure and retrofit existing space with modern medical equipment. Although the hospital itself is the most significant phase of investment, the project also includes almost $200 million in recently completed assets, including a new Access Control Point (ACP) main entrance gate, bridge, utilities, and roadways.

This partnership between German and American companies and governments will provide unique perspective across quality, scheduling, and cost requirements. The German government is contributing more than €151 million – approximately $180 million USD – for design and construction management. The new hospital is part of the U.S. government's continued investment in Germany.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/zublin_gilbane_germany_joint_venture_awarded_contract_to_construct_largest_overseas_u_s_military_hospital/prweb18455704.htm