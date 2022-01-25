Züblin-Gilbane Germany Joint Venture Awarded Contract to Construct Largest Overseas U.S. Military Hospital

985,000-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Primary, Specialized Care & Treatment For More Than 200,000 Military Personnel
WEILERBACH, Germany (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
Züblin-Gilbane Germany Joint Venture has signed a contract to build the largest U.S. medical center on foreign soil - a significant step forward in the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center Replacement (ROBMCR) project. When complete, the 985,000-square-foot hospital will include nine operating rooms, 120 exam rooms, 68 beds, and a surge capacity of 25 additional beds at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany.
The German Construction Administration, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District and the U.S. Defense Health Agency, awarded this €859 million contract – approximately $969 million USD – to Züblin and Gilbane, leading construction firms in Germany and the U.S. respectively.
The completed ROBMCR project will serve as the only forward-station evacuation and treatment center for injured U.S. service members, civilians, and contractors serving in Central & Southwest Asia, Europe, and Africa. The facility, located strategically in southwest Germany, will provide medical support to an estimated 200,000 military personnel across seven combat stations and employ approximately 2,500 people. Construction is slated for completion in 2027.
"Gilbane is proud to play a part in moving this project forward and providing world-class medical facilities for U.S. service members overseas," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Executive Vice President and Gilbane Federal Division Leader. "Our service members and their families deserve access to the best available care, which this hospital will be able to provide with a modern facility. We look forward to the construction process, and to bringing this important project to fruition."
The new hospital will replace the 1953-era Landstuhl Regional Medical Center infrastructure and retrofit existing space with modern medical equipment. Although the hospital itself is the most significant phase of investment, the project also includes almost $200 million in recently completed assets, including a new Access Control Point (ACP) main entrance gate, bridge, utilities, and roadways.
This partnership between German and American companies and governments will provide unique perspective across quality, scheduling, and cost requirements. The German government is contributing more than €151 million – approximately $180 million USD – for design and construction management. The new hospital is part of the U.S. government's continued investment in Germany.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out, and facility management services – for government clients worldwide. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.
Gilbane has more than 45 office locations around the world.
For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/zublin_gilbane_germany_joint_venture_awarded_contract_to_construct_largest_overseas_u_s_military_hospital/prweb18455704.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.