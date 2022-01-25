Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Awards Upbeat Contract for District-Wide Staff Engagement Survey

Upbeat was awarded a new contract with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD for an employee engagement survey to support the district's commitment to retaining and supporting effective teachers, as noted in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's ten-year strategic plan.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is a member of both the Central Texas Purchasing Alliance (CTPA) and the Educational Purchasing Cooperative of North Texas (EPCNT). Member districts of the CTPA and EPCNT are able to adopt a similar contract to partner with Upbeat on teacher retention without conducting a new bidding process.

Upbeat has worked with the district since 2019 and will continue to equip Carrollton-Farmers Branch leaders with key insights into the district's current efforts by engaging staff in a comprehensive survey examining research-based categories, including staff appreciation, teacher autonomy, parent & teacher trust and teacher collaboration.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has increased their engagement score by 3.1 percent since partnering with Upbeat; the district has administered Upbeat's engagement survey once a year during the spring semester. District participation in the survey has increased from 72 percent in 2019 to 80 percent in the spring of 2021.

"As a district, our end goal is to have our staff stay with us and work in their buildings with a strong sense of belonging and a strong cultural tie to the district," Dr. Randy Davis, Chief Human Resource Officer at Carrollton-Farmer Branch, said. "Upbeat has allowed us to do this by giving principals the tools they need to address shortcomings and provide support within each building."

Upbeat's unique approach empowers districts with fast data on teachers' opinions through surveys customized to examine the most pressing issues in its schools. The company then equips leaders as partners in implementing research-based strategies that address the identified challenges through tailored toolkits, intervention strategies, and actionable next steps for principals and superintendents.

"As a former educator, I recognize the challenges that affect those leading our classrooms and know the last 22 months have been hard on teachers," said Henry Wellington, founder and CEO of Upbeat. "We're very excited to continue our partnership with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. As staff survey participation has increased over each survey administration, it is clear that the district values teacher voice and is committed to further improve employee culture and teacher retention."

Upbeat continues to build strategic partnerships with schools and districts across the country in an effort to improve teacher engagement and retention using data. More information about the company and its approach can be found at http://teachupbeat.com.

About Upbeat

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/carrollton_farmers_branch_isd_awards_upbeat_contract_for_district_wide_staff_engagement_survey/prweb18450513.htm