Azalea Health Partners with MD Revolution to Empower Healthcare Providers with Integrated Remote Care Management Programs

Azalea Health's growing network of healthcare providers can now access comprehensive CCM and RPM solutions through RevUp, MD Revolution's newly integrated application.

Azalea Health Innovations Inc. (Azalea Health or Azalea), a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, today announced their integration with RevUp by MD Revolution, a provider of full-suite Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions. Available soon on the AzaleaApps Marketplace, the newly integrated RevUp application enables providers to remotely monitor and manage care for patients living with chronic conditions through comprehensive technology and clinical programs as a service, to reach more patients in less time, in the comfort of their home and without disrupting current workflows.

"We are excited to partner with MD Revolution to bring RevUp to our growing community of healthcare providers," said Baha Zeidan, CEO of Azalea Health. "At a time when many practices are facing staffing shortages, particularly the rural practices that we serve, RevUp acts as an extension of the practice. It delivers effective, compliant care management programs that provide greater access to care and greater insight into patient health, while boosting practice revenue by enabling practices to capitalize on CMS reimbursement for Remote Patient Monitoring. RevUp creates a seamless, intuitive user experience between the patient and provider that forms the cornerstone of an effective care management program."

RevUp is the only application integrated with Azalea to provide RPM and CCM together, with dual program enrollment services, clinical monitoring by a dedicated care team, and integrated cellular devices.

"Implementing a successful remote care program is contingent on a program's ability to enroll and educate patients quickly and effectively, and have qualified clinical teams to administer care," said Paul Huffman, VP of Sales and Business Development. "This is particularly true within the underserved and rural patient base that Azalea Health serves. Our RevUp platform and team leverages built-in Azalea workflows to enroll qualified Medicare patients for the practice, prompted by enrollment flags and trigger ordering by service. Practices can see enrollment status real-time in the existing clinical workflow, and patients begin receiving care within a few days and receive integrated vitals monitoring equipment to their home within 5 days."

From enrollment, the RevUp clinical team delivers customized care plans through telephone coaching and escalation protocols, allowing practices to oversee their remote or chronic care patients between office visits, without having to learn new systems or hire additional staff. The RevUp clinical care team monitors vitals in real-time with frequent virtual contact to keep patients engaged, all with direct connectivity to the patient's chart in Azalea's portal. Patients receive two-way communication through web and mobile apps, digital messaging, and cellular connected RPM devices for a seamless 24/7 connection with their care team.

RevUp's Remote Patient Monitoring solutions complement Chronic Care Management via the RevUp Care Hub, a fully featured Remote Patient Monitoring platform with a wide selection of compatible cellular-enabled devices, closing critical gaps in care. Devices are ordered, provisioned, and shipped directly to patients, with no up-front cost and no long-term commitment to the practice. Vitals are passed back to the patient chart and the practice receives tasks within Azalea's EHR for patients that require attention.

RevUp is the only care management app integrated with Azalea Health providing automated claims creation via the RevUp billing engine, eliminating the manual claim creation step for each patient, every month. RevUp can be deployed seamlessly in days, not weeks, and scaled to any practice size, with no upfront capital expense and no requirement to purchase equipment to provide RPM services.

To learn more about MD Revolution's tight integration with Azalea Health, please visit https://mdrevolution.com/partner/azalea/

Azalea Health has long been a leader for digital transformation in America's rural and underserved hospitals, with an easy-to-use, cloud-based, and fully interoperable EHR solution that can be customized to the practice's needs and existing workflows. Azalea serves over 800 rural health clinics and critical access hospitals, and according to KLAS, was the only EHR vendor to grow market share other than Epic during the pandemic in 2020. Azalea also recently integrated dashboardMD and PatientPing to help equip rural providers with more advanced EHR capabilities, an area where many lag behind their larger, more well-funded counterparts.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea) is on a mission to empower underserved healthcare providers with a health IT platform that improves patient care and profitability. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated platform, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, data insights and telehealth solutions designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help clients meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. Above all, Azalea strives to deliver a simplified EHR experience that is loved by all who use it. For more information, visit http://www.azaleahealth.com.

About MD Revolution, Inc.

MD Revolution, Inc. is an innovative Care Management company uniquely combining technology, services, and analytics to produce scalable, high-touch care models that enrich the patient-provider experience, improve the health of millions of patients, and enhance the profitable, effective practice of medicine for thousands of providers. MD Revolution's remote care programs mitigate the challenges associated with meeting the requirements for Medicare's Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), RPM for RHC/FQHC's, Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), Annual Wellness Visits (AWV) and population health programs. Solutions are available as turn-key solutions, software-as-a-service, and through reseller partners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/azalea_health_partners_with_md_revolution_to_empower_healthcare_providers_with_integrated_remote_care_management_programs/prweb18453423.htm