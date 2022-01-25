Intelerad Appoints Jean Boyle Vice President of Global Professional Services as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Client Delivery Excellence

With over 20 years of industry expertise, seasoned executive joins the company to support rapid growth and expansion of imaging and informatics solutions for clients

Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jean Boyle as Vice President of Global Professional Services, to bolster the company's commitment to its clients and superior software delivery capabilities following a year of double-digit revenue growth and a 170% increase in global customer base.

In this new role, Boyle will focus on leading teams to further meet client expectations and drive satisfaction through the delivery of best-in-class medical image management and informatics solutions. "I am elated to join Intelerad as the company continues to ramp up into its next exciting chapter for medical image management," said Boyle. "Throughout my time in the industry, I've seen the pain points of providers evolve across independent radiology practices to large hospitals and health systems, and truly understand the critical need for more holistic, integrated technology solutions in a cloud environment. With its newly expanded product portfolio, Intelerad now offers the total package – allowing physicians to spend less time on chair swivels and workstations, and instead allocate more time delivering quality care to patients."

Bringing 20 plus years of quality assurance, solution development and deployment experience in the medical imaging industry, Boyle joins Intelerad following her role at Sectra, where she served as Vice President of Professional Services across North America for the Sweden-based company. Prior to Sectra, Boyle also held VP of Professional Services roles at iCAD and Merge Healthcare, after starting her career as an MRI/X-ray technologist.

"As Intelerad continues to expand our product portfolio to further address the challenges facing providers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to strengthen our executive leadership team with the addition of Jean," said Mike Lipps, CEO, Intelerad. "Our team is committed to client satisfaction, and are confident in our ability to reach new heights by actively listening to our clients, assessing the marketplace and delivering the solutions and services our clients need in order to lower costs of care and boost patient outcomes."

Today, Intelerad's products and solutions are used by nearly 2,000 clients across the globe, including all of the top 10 U.S. Best Hospitals. Trusted by industry-leading organizations, Intelerad manages more than 50 billion images and reads more than 130 million exams per year, ultimately resulting in a 94% customer satisfaction rating.

For more information on Intelerad, its full suite of solutions for clinicians, and leadership team, please visit intelerad.com and follow the company on social media at @Intelerad.

About Intelerad

Intelerad offers one of healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Intelerad has nearly 700 employees located in offices across six countries. The company empowers nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.

