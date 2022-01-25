HBO, Sony Veteran Beatriz Pineda Joins SSIMWAVE as Product Strategy Head

Beatriz Pineda, a leading digital media supply chain expert with HBO and Sony, will help accelerate the development and availability of tools that objectively define video quality as Senior Director, Product Strategy at SSIMWAVE®.
Beatriz Pineda, a leading digital media supply chain expert with HBO and Sony, will help accelerate the development and availability of tools that objectively define video quality as Senior Director, Product Strategy at SSIMWAVE®.
Pineda will bring market insights honed during nearly two decades in the production, distribution and equipment sectors to her new role, which will involve ensuring the closest possible alignment between SSIMWAVE's Video Quality Automation products and the needs of content providers and OTT distributors.
"Throughout her career, Beatriz Pineda has excelled at creating and managing systems for delivery of premium video experiences to some of television's most discriminating consumers," said Dr. Abdul Rehman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SSIMWAVE. "She understands how crucial Video Quality Automation will be as the industry seeks to meet viewer quality demands in the most cost-effective manner."
"As a SSIMWAVE customer, it was clear to me that no one in the industry could match their replication of the science behind the eye and the mind of the viewer," said Pineda. "Basing video picture quality simply on traditional metrics is ineffective. Instead, SSIMWAVE's technology quantifies and qualifies how humans perceive video quality, which is ultimately needed to optimize the viewer experience."
Most recently senior director, non-linear distribution and new technologies for HBO Latin America, Pineda was responsible for managing the media distribution supply chain and VOD operations throughout the CALA market. During a dozen years with HBO Latin America she focused on solutions that focused on operational excellence and quality of experience, often in regions with low bandwidth infrastructure. Pineda also spent six years with Sony Latin America in sales support, product manager and marketing manager roles. She holds Masters Degrees in Business Administration and in Networking and Telecommunications from Florida International University and a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from Universidad Santo Tomas (Colombia).
SSIMWAVE's Video Automation Platform brings the power of the human eye to entire video delivery chains to help streaming services to assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs. Its SSIMPLUS® suite of products – Live Monitor, VOD Monitor and Video Quality (VQ) Dial – have also helped the streaming industry address hard-to-solve problems such as banding, A/V sync issues, HDR content distribution, and low-quality sources. SSIMWAVE technology has earned multiple Emmy® Awards as well as an NAB Product of the Year Award.
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
