Greenlight Guru Announces True Quality 2022, Inaugural Conference for the Medical Device Industry

True Quality 2022 will provide curated educational and networking experiences for medical device professionals interested in learning about industry best practices and trends

Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP), is announcing their inaugural conference, True Quality 2022. This event is the must-attend experience for medical device executives, quality, and regulatory

professionals who drive innovation in the most high-performing medical device companies.

Taking place from June 6-8th at Paradise Point Resort in San Diego, California, True Quality 2022 will provide actionable takeaways for attendees to innovate faster, stay ahead of industry changes, and use quality as a multiplier to grow their businesses.

"Since our founding, we've dedicated ourselves to helping medical device companies succeed. Educating the industry on regulatory changes and best practices is a critical part of that mission," said Jon Speer, founder of Greenlight Guru. "We are excited about the inaugural True Quality 2022 — a conference for our customers, partners, and the entire medical device community to come together to imagine, introduce, and advance higher-quality devices."

The five agenda themes at True Quality 2022 set the stage for the two and a half-day program and empower medical device leaders to emerge, connect, and gain inspiration:



The Script: Demystifying the Regulations

The Show: Compliance vs. Quality

The Strategy: Scaling & New Markets

The Shift: Trends & Technology

The Story: Medtech True Quality

Attendees will hear diverse perspectives from a wide variety of industry leaders, including executives from leading medical device companies, global regulators, and innovators who have implemented True Quality across their organizations. In addition to hearing from Greenlight Guru executives like CEO, David DeRam on the future of Greenlight Guru and the industry, attendees will also learn from speakers like Edwin Bills, consultant and working group member of ISO 14971:2019, Bassil Akra, CEO of AKRA TEAM GmbH, Allison Komiyama, president of AckRS, and other medical device experts.

"At Greenlight Guru, our mission is improving the quality of life, and a big part of that mission is keeping our employees, customers, and community safe," added David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru. "In the wake of COVID-19, we are dedicated to ensuring True Quality 2022 is the safest event possible. We are hopeful that come June we will be able to gather safely in person with thorough on-site precautions, placing attendee safety at the forefront. We'll be monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic closely in the coming months, and we'll decide in the spring if any additional measures need to be taken to ensure the event is accessible to all those who wish to attend."

A pre-conference event will also be held exclusively for Greenlight Guru users on June 6th. Green Carpet Day features keynotes, customer-driven panels, and platform training sessions.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities click here, or to register for True Quality 2022 visit https://www.greenlight.guru/true-quality.

###

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru is the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) designed specifically for medical device companies. The platform helps companies bring safer products to market faster, simplifies FDA and ISO regulatory compliance and provides a single source of truth by connecting the management of all quality processes like CAPAs, risk, audits and more. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by thousands of organizations across the globe to push beyond baseline compliance and achieve True Quality for their medical devices. For more information, visit http://www.greenlight.guru.

Media Contact

Naomi Gollmer

naomi.gollmer@greenlight.guru

(419) 518-0067

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenlight_guru_announces_true_quality_2022_inaugural_conference_for_the_medical_device_industry/prweb18453872.htm