Mississippi Public Service Commission Approves Acquisitions by Great River, a Division of Central States Water Resources

The Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved acquisitions water and wastewater utilities located in the counties of DeSoto, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo by Great River Utility Operating Company, a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR), one of the 15 largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the U.S.

The acquisitions by Great River include Western Properties, Inc (Windridge Subdivision), Starling Construction Co. (Sweet Water Subdivision), Bea-Dor Partners (High Forest Subdivision), Wilco Properties, Inc., Montgomery Quarters, LLC, and Woodall Management, Inc. (Woodall Mountain) and represent more than 3,000 new customer connections.

"We have a recognized track record of purchasing water and wastewater utility systems that are in severe disrepair – often posing a very real danger to both public health and safety and the environment -- and quickly bringing them into compliance," said Josiah Cox, president of Great River and CSWR. "There's much work to be done, so we're going to roll up our sleeves, make the necessary investments needed to ensure these systems are managed safely and reliably, and get to work."

The Mississippi PSC approved the application determining the need for the service, Great River's qualifications to serve, the company's financial ability to provide service, Great River's economic feasibility to serve, and promotion of serving the public interest.

"Our capital investments and increased daily operating expenditures will significantly increase the reliability of these systems," added Cox. "We'll improve wastewater treatment quality, focus on environmental protection, provide for remote monitoring, 7-day-a-week, 24-hour access to customer service support, expand bill payment options and more."

ABOUT GREAT RIVER

Great River Utility Operating Company is a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR) which is transforming how water utilities work by using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable and environmentally responsible water resources to every community in the U.S. The company has water and wastewater operations or pending acquisitions across the nation, including in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more about CSWR at CentralStatesWaterResources.com or Great River at GreatRiverUOC.com.

