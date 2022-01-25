10ZiG® Exclusive NOS™ Zero Client Series Expands its Feature Set with Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud PC Support

10ZiG Technology's NOS-M Zero Client Series has been powered to support capabilities for Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud PC across several endpoint devices.
PHOENIX (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
In case you don't know 10ZiG, we pride ourselves on not just what we do, but how we do it. A leading provider in endpoints and management software for VDI and Cloud, 10ZiG recently enhanced its exclusive NOS™ line of Zero Clients for yet another Microsoft solution.
NOS™, or Next-to-No Operating System (OS), is the exclusive platform in which 10ZiG customizes its Zero Clients with extremely lightweight and extremely secure OS, for accessing Microsoft solutions – including AVD, RDS, and now Windows 365 Cloud PC. With the 10ZiG NOS™ platform, you experience lightning-fast boot-up times, very low power consumption, and simple and intuitive configuration locally or via Cloud with The 10ZiG Manager™ – our free endpoint management software. The NOS™ Zero Client lineup provides a solution for all user types, from simpler task workers to more demanding power users.
Andy Martin, 10ZiG COO, "It's not enough that 10ZiG works diligently to leverage our NOS™ Zero Clients, or any of our Client endpoints for that matter, with the latest Microsoft Solutions and others – we know what we do is our best. It's also how we do it. We deliver cutting-edge custom hardware that is supportive of all these advances, with people who care, and offerings that truly help IT professionals. We deliver great products, great technology, great service, and the 10ZiG guarantee – we customize our products to work in the customer's computing environments, and not the other way around."
This latest 10ZiG Microsoft support feature enhances NOS™ Zero Clients 4648qm, 5948qm, 6048qm, and 6148m – task to knowledge to power workers – in that order. Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud PC securely streams the Windows experience to any 10ZiG endpoint device including personalized apps, data, and settings. It reduces security risks by storing information in the Cloud, and not on devices. It allows end users the flexibility to work where and when they choose to, with Windows in the Azure Cloud. For today's remote and hybrid work situations, end users are enabled to access a full Windows PC virtually.
About 10ZiG
10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Cloud. We provide leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, etc., environments, in addition to a full range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the free "The 10ZiG Manager™" software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, gives us our cutting edge.
