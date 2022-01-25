ISG Introduces New, Sustainable Packaging For Infinity Lube™ Super Spray

New sustainable packaging for Infinity Lube Super Spray includes recyclable, aluminum air-propelled cans (non-aerosol), added durability, extended shelf-life and new technology that allows up to 50% more useable product – plus it's safe for all environments.
ASBURY, N.J. (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG), one of the leading manufacturers of fuel additives, lubricants and the makers of the Fuel Ox® and Infinity Lube™ products, has just announced its new and more sustainable Infinity Lube Super Spray packaging. To help celebrate the launch of their new packaging, the company is offering a 25% discount on all its lubricants to customers this week.
"Sustainability is one of the top pillars of our company. Our customers are looking to improve the sustainability of their operations, while lowering operating costs and boosting equipment performance," said Rand Taylor, CEO and cofounder of ISG. "We know businesses are always looking for ways to get more out of the products they use. With their feedback, we updated our Infinity Lube Super Spray packaging from plastic spray bottles to new recyclable, aluminum air-propelled cans which eliminates toxic aerosols that are often used in many penetrating lubricants. We also included bag-on-valve technology that allows up to 50% more useable product than the competition."
The new Infinity Lube Super Spray packaging is more durable, non-flammable, 100% recyclable and comes with an extended shelf life. It also has two options to either spray or stream the product. Infinity Lube Super Spray is plant-based so it's safe for all environments, including marine aquatic life.
Taylor continued, "Infinity Lube Super Spray is truly one of the most versatile spray lubricants on the market today. No other spray acts as a penetrant, lubricant and cutting fluid all in one. That means businesses can now replace purchasing multiple products. Plus, the added bonus is that Infinity Lube Super Spray is 100% plant-based and safe to use in all environments."
The benefits of Infinity Lube Super Spray include:
- Loosens and releases rusted, stuck or frozen metal parts
- Anti-corrosive (protects from rust, oxidation, dirt and more)
- Case hardens metal surfaces
- Removes adhesives and tar
- Fantastic cutting fluid
- Safe in all environments, and non-harmful to aquatic life
- Lubricates hard to reach areas
- Drastically reduces friction wear and operating temperature, increasing sustainability
- Conditions, smooths and strengthens metal on a micron level
- Non-harmful to any seals or protective coatings
- Cleans and degreases
- Extends the life of metal, reducing the need for replacement parts
For more information, go to http://www.fuelox.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About ISG
Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) manufactures and markets fuel additives and lubricants to help truck, marine vessel, heavy equipment and machine operators sustainably improve the fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of their equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions and pollutants. The company's flagship product, Fuel Ox with Combustion Catalyst, comes in a variety of seasonal and application-specific formulas. Infinity Lube complements the Fuel Ox fuel additives with a proprietary formula that lubricates, conditions and hardens metal machine parts, reducing friction and operating temperatures and sustainably improving durability and performance.
