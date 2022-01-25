Galaxy Next Generation Introduces Classroom Audio System 'G2 Link' to Expand 'One-touch' School Safety Solution

G2 Link, a new classroom audio amplification system, is available separately or as an integrated solution within the ‘G2 Secure' emergency notification system

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. GAXY ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a technology provider enabling seamless environments for school communities, unveils G2 Link, a new classroom audio amplification system for untethered classroom communication. G2 Link joins the suite of products comprising G2 Secure, a one-touch safety and security solution, to extend emergency communication capabilities to wearable microphones that can initiate instant alerts. G2 Link is also available separately as a complete audio solution for educators and students.

G2 Link

According to the CDC, 15% of students ages 6–19 years old have hearing loss in one or both ears, placing them at higher risk of failing at least one grade level. The G2 Link audio system eases hearing strain, ensuring students clearly hear and understand their educators and peers within the classroom.

The G2 Link audio system includes:



Network amplifier

Wearable teacher microphone

Student microphone

4-piece speaker system

USB chargers and charging cables

G2 Link with G2 Secure

In 2021, there were 34 school shootings—24 more than in 2020 and 10 more than in 2019. School officials are facing a rise in school violence amid increased, pandemic-related pressures. Now fully available as a singular, integrated solution, G2 Secure enables school and district leaders to lock down a building, issue internal alerts and notify local emergency services—all within seconds and via one interface.

The G2 Link teacher microphone has programmable buttons to initiate G2 Secure emergency communication capabilities with one touch. Powered by the G2 Communicator software, G2 Secure arms educators with multiple, integrated devices to create safe zones in school buildings, issue internal alerts and notify local emergency services. G2 Secure is compatible with enrolled desktop and mobile devices, as well as phone intercom systems by dialing an extension.

"It's essential that everyone entering a school building feels safe. We aim to achieve that through one press of a button on handheld devices available within an arm's reach," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Next Generation. "Together, G2 Link and G2 Secure helps schools create a seamless and secure learning environment so teachers can focus on what matters most—supporting learning growth."

Learn more about G2 Link at https://www.galaxynext.us/g2-link/. Learn more about G2 Secure at https://www.galaxynext.us/g2-secure/. Visit Galaxy Next Generation at booth #144 during the FETC 2022 conference.

