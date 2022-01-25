Digitizing the Site Network for Traditional, Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss the impact and risks of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and hybrid studies for clinical trial sites. Attendees will learn how organizations like Pfizer use site-based platforms to enable integrated remote collaboration and how the global regulatory landscape is evolving for remote monitoring.
TORONTO (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
The majority of clinical trials will use some elements of site-based studies while also incorporating elements from hybrid and decentralized clinical trials. Traditional (site-based), hybrid, and decentralized approaches to research all require integrated remote access to a network of study sites on a centralized platform.
Register for this webinar to hear how sites have responded to the move toward hybrid studies and how ready they are for technological changes. You'll also learn what technologies they are implementing, how the regulatory landscape has evolved, and what sponsors can do to help their sites succeed.
This webinar will show real-world case studies from Pfizer and other leading sponsors who connect to their study sites remotely on site workflow platforms. Learn how these sponsors embrace remote start-up, monitoring, site management, source data review and source data verification.
Join experts from Florence: Catherine Gregor, Chief Clinical Trial Officer; Ryan Jones, Chief Executive Officer; and Blake Adams, SVP of Marketing (Moderator); and Nimita Limaye, Research VP, IDC Health Insights, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digitizing the Site Network for Traditional, Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/digitizing_the_site_network_for_traditional_hybrid_and_decentralized_clinical_trials_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18454489.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.