Prositions Offers Free Webinar "Retirement Planning… the Non-Financial Issues"

Prositions announces a complimentary webinar with Kevin Lyles JD, CRC, CRPC ®, that addresses the top questions and concerns employees have about planning for a successful retirement.

Prositions, Inc., a pioneer in the design and delivery of virtual training solutions, is partnering with Kevin Lyles JD, CRC, CRPC®, who was recently named as one of the top 20 retirement coaches for 2022, as he answers questions and shares his insightful tips and techniques for people who are planning to retire in the next few years.

"Americans spend more time planning their annual vacations than they do planning the rest of their life in retirement!" exclaimed Kevin Lyles. "Not carefully considering and preparing for the non-financial issues of retirement, is also one of the leading factors contributing to ‘gray divorce,'" he said.

This new complimentary webinar will be hosted on Wednesday February 16, 2022, from 10:00am to 11:00am CST. The webinar will provide participants from all types of organizations with answers to some of the most important questions about the non-financial issues surrounding retirement.

It is designed for Human Resource Professionals, Benefits Administrators, Training and Development Professionals, Financial Planners, and anyone interested in finding out more about helping their employees and clients prepare for the non-financial issues of retirement.

The webinar has been approved for 1 hour of certification credit by SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and HRCI® (Human Resources Certification Institute). Participants can join via Zoom video or by phone for mobile access.

"As a retirement-age candidate, I was blown away with how ill-prepared I was for this next phase of my life," said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. "Working with Kevin on the content of this webinar and his new microlearning course has really opened my eyes. Anyone who is considering retirement in the next few years should watch this program or have access to his important content."

This webinar will cover:



How has retirement changed from previous generations?

What options do retirees have for working in retirement?

How do relationships with spouses and life partners change in retirement?

What living and location options should retirees consider?

How can retirees have confidence in their financial plan?

And much more!

Participants who attend the webinar will receive several bonus items including:



SHRM 1 Credit Hour

HRCI® 1 Credit Hour

A free link to a streaming recording of the webinar "Retirement Planning… the Non- Financial Issues"

A free preview of the microlearning course "Retirement Planning… the Non-Financial Issues"

A special discount coupon for Kevin Lyles JD, CRC, CRPC®, virtual workshops, coaching programs, and microlearning courses

A free copy of the "Retirement Readiness Assessment", an assessment designed to help potential retirees and life partners assess their level of knowledge and preparedness for retirement

Kevin says, "With proper training and planning, most people considering retirement can avoid the common problems and pitfalls that many retirees face before it's too late to address them."

To register for this free webinar, click here or call Prositions at 877-244-8848.

About Kevin Lyles

Kevin Lyles is a retired attorney, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®,) and Certified Retirement Coach (CRC). He was recently named as one of the Top 20 Retirement Coaches for 2022 by the Coach Foundation. He is the author of Retirement Planning… the Non-Financial Issues, a comprehensive microlearning course offered to organizations to help their employees and clients successfully prepare for retirement.

About Prositions, Inc.

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and virtual training programs and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrain, their mobile-first application, contains thousands of microvideo and audio learning bites that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world's leading "how-to" business libraries and best-selling authors, anywhere and at any time. For more information about Prositions, visit http://www.prositions.com.

LinkedIn

Facebook

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/prositions_offers_free_webinar_retirement_planning_the_non_financial_issues/prweb18440864.htm